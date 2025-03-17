Somalia defence minister sacked amid US pressure

Mogadishu, Somalia – Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre reshuffled his cabinet on Monday, removing Defense Minister Abdulqadir Mohamed Nur, alias “Jaamac,” from his post amid growing U.S. pressure and an unrelenting insurgency by Al-Shabaab.

Nur, reassigned to the Ministry of Ports and Maritime Transport, has been replaced by Jibril Abdirashid Haji, signaling a shift in Somalia’s security leadership as it braces for a pivotal military transition.

The shake-up follows months of friction between Nur and the United States, Somalia’s key counterterrorism partner. The latter had scaled back support due to strained cooperation.

With Al-Shabaab still posing a lethal threat, the move underscores Mogadishu’s reliance on American aid over rival backer Turkey.

U.S. pushes for change

Sources told Caasimada Online that Nur’s exit from the defense ministry stems from mounting U.S. frustration.

Washington, which funds Somali troops and conducts drone strikes against Al-Shabaab, had flagged a lack of coordination with Nur, a concern raised repeatedly with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

According to our sources, Mohamud approved Nur’s transfer after initial resistance, prioritizing U.S. support—estimated at over $100 million annually—over Turkey’s military ties.

Nur, in office since December 2021, is known to have cultivated close ties with Turkey, another significant international actor in Somalia, offering substantial humanitarian aid and security sector support.

There are suggestions that Ankara had previously helped bolster his position within the government.

However, the latest reshuffle suggests a potential recalibration of Mogadishu’s strategic alliances, seemingly prioritizing the continued security partnership with the United States, considered indispensable in the ongoing fight against the Al-Shabaab extremist group.

Analysts also see the reshuffle as a strategic pivot, with U.S. assistance dwarfing Turkey’s contributions. “Somalia can’t afford to lose American firepower,” said a Somali security expert Ahmed Abdi.

Nur’s tenure: Criticism and clashes

Nur’s stint as defense minister drew sharp criticism. Despite territorial gains in 2022 and 2023 under Mohamud’s anti-Al-Shabaab offensive, progress stalled in 2024.

His combative social media presence further fueled controversy. Known for sparring with critics and defending Mohamud’s government, analysts say Nur often prioritized online battles over security duties.

The reshuffle coincides with a critical juncture in Somalia’s fight against Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda affiliate that has waged war since 2006.

A December 2024 UN report warned that Al-Shabaab rakes in $100 million yearly through extortion and smuggling, exploiting weak governance.

The group’s resilience has intensified pressure on Mogadishu to unify its fractured security strategy—a challenge now facing new Defense Minister Jibril Haji.

The cabinet changes highlight Somalia’s delicate dance between allies. Turkey, a partner since 2011, has rebuilt infrastructure and trained troops, while the U.S. focuses on direct strikes and funding.

Nur’s shift to the ports ministry—a vital economic post amid a drought that has displaced over a million people since 2023—may appease Ankara while addressing Washington’s demands.