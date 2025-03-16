Somalia’s youth in 2025: A generation in crisis or a nation’s greatest asset?

Somalia finds itself at a critical turning point. Its youth—the largest and most dynamic segment of its population—are both its greatest hope and its most vulnerable group. As 2025 unfolds, young Somalis face unprecedented challenges: crushing poverty, chronic unemployment, an education system failing to equip them for the job market, political exclusion, and an increasingly hostile environment due to climate change and conflict. Yet, at the same time, this generation holds the key to Somalia’s long-term stability, economic transformation, and global integration.

The question for Somalia’s leaders, international donors, the Somali diaspora, and the wider professional community is clear: Will we harness this youth dividend, or will we allow it to slip through our fingers, fueling further instability and disillusionment?

A Generation on the Brink

A Nation Trapped in Poverty

Despite modest economic growth, 75% of Somali youth remain unemployed, and millions struggle to meet basic needs. The country’s per capita income (PPP) is a mere $1,554, one of the lowest globally (UNDP.ORG). Without targeted investment in job creation and youth-led entrepreneurship, the economic frustration among young Somalis will continue to fuel migration, crime, and even extremism.

The Illusion of Education

For many young Somalis, education is not a path to prosperity but rather a road to nowhere. While 91% of young migrants had completed at least primary school and 51% attained secondary education, only 17% found employment before migrating (ENVIRONMENTALMIGRATION.IOM.INT). The mismatch between education and job market needs is a glaring failure of policy.

Climate Change and Food Insecurity

Somalia’s environmental crisis is pushing millions of young people into further despair. Right now, 3.4 million Somalis face acute food insecurity, and the number could rise to 4.4 million by the end of 2025 due to prolonged droughts (REUTERS.COM). Climate change is no longer an abstract threat—it is a daily reality that is devastating the country’s ability to feed its people and sustain livelihoods.

A Political System That Ignores Its Largest Constituency

Somali youth make up over 80% of the population, yet they remain locked out of decision-making processes. Political power is still concentrated in the hands of an aging elite, disconnected from the realities and aspirations of younger generations. If youth are not brought into governance structures, they will increasingly view the system as illegitimate and irrelevant.

The Turning Point: Opportunities for Transformation

Despite these challenges, Somalia is not doomed to failure. The right investments, policies, and partnerships can unleash the power of Somali youth and transform the country.

A Digital Revolution Waiting to Happen

Somalia’s young population is tech-savvy, innovative, and eager to engage in the digital economy. The rapid expansion of mobile money, fintech startups, and online businesses presents an opportunity to integrate more young people into the workforce (UNDP.ORG). Digital skills training, investment in tech hubs, and partnerships with global tech firms could position Somalia as a leader in Africa’s digital transformation.

Youth-Driven Peacebuilding and Governance

The international community, Somalia’s federal and state governments, and donors must do more than offer token youth representation. Youth must be placed at the center of governance, policymaking, and conflict resolution efforts. If given the platform, young leaders can drive reconciliation, counter violent extremism, and champion democratic governance.

A New Deal for Education and Vocational Training

Reforming Somalia’s education system is no longer an option—it is an urgent necessity. The focus must shift from rote learning to practical, market-driven skills development. Strengthening vocational training, expanding STEM education, and forging public-private partnerships can equip youth with the skills needed for today’s economy (ENVIRONMENTALMIGRATION.IOM.INT).

A Revival of Somali Entrepreneurship

Young Somalis are not waiting for handouts—they are eager to build businesses, create jobs, and transform their communities. But they need access to capital, mentorship, and supportive policies. Somalia’s banking and investment landscape must prioritize youth entrepreneurship, unlocking financing for small businesses and startups.

Investing in Climate-Resilient Livelihoods

Somalia’s future depends on sustainable agriculture, fisheries, and livestock management. Investing in climate-smart agricultural practices, irrigation infrastructure, and modern fisheries can create millions of jobs for young Somalis while ensuring food security (REUTERS.COM).

Mobilizing the Somali Diaspora

The Somali diaspora, which sends over $2 billion annually in remittances, must go beyond direct financial support and invest in long-term projects. Mentorship programs, investment in tech startups, and knowledge-sharing initiatives can bring global expertise to Somali youth.

A Call to Action: Who Must Act?

To the Federal Government and Federal Member States:

Prioritize youth employment, education, and political participation.

Create policies that support youth entrepreneurship, digital transformation, and sustainable agriculture.

Include young leaders in decision-making roles at all levels of governance.

To International Donors and Development Partners:

Move beyond humanitarian aid—invest in long-term solutions like education, job creation, and digital innovation.

Support youth-led initiatives, not just government-run programs.

Increase funding for climate adaptation projects that create employment for young people.

To the Somali Society and Diaspora:

Stop waiting for the government to act—invest in youth-driven businesses and initiatives.

Support mentorship programs to bridge the gap between young professionals and experienced leaders.

Use your influence to advocate for policies that benefit Somalia’s youth.

To the Youth Themselves:

Do not wait for opportunities—create them. Engage in entrepreneurship, digital innovation, and activism.

Be part of the solution—get involved in local governance, peacebuilding, and climate action.

Hold leaders accountable—demand policies that prioritize your future.

The Verdict: Somalia’s Future Hinges on Its Youth

Somalia’s youth are not a problem to be solved—they are the solution. They are the country’s best chance at peace, stability, and prosperity. But without urgent action, this generation could be lost to poverty, migration, and conflict.

The choice is clear: Invest in Somali youth today, or risk a future of continued instability and missed potential.

Will Somalia’s leaders, international partners, and diaspora rise to the challenge? The time to act is now.

About the Author

Prof. Abdinasir Ali Osman is a highly respected senior researcher, consultant, and trainer with over 35 years of experience in the humanitarian, development, and institutional capacity-building sectors. His career spans across the private, public, and non-profit sectors, where he has played a critical role in shaping policies, building institutions, and implementing large-scale programs in Somalia and beyond.

As a leading expert in governance, peacebuilding, and development, Prof. Osman has dedicated his life to advancing local capacity, institutional resilience, and sustainable development. His work has influenced policy decisions, empowered young professionals, and strengthened governance frameworks in fragile and conflict-affected environments.

You can reach him through email: ipi2024@hotmail.com