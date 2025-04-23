Somalia plans cabinet reshuffle in security, foreign shake-up

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia’s federal government is preparing a significant cabinet reshuffle that will affect key ministries, including Defence and Foreign Affairs, as part of a broader effort to recalibrate its security leadership and diplomatic strategy amid mounting domestic and international pressure.

The shake-up, expected to be announced this week, reflects President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s administration’s growing efforts to strengthen its fight against Al-Shabaab militants while managing complex geopolitical relationships.

Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, Somalia’s current Foreign Minister and a veteran of the country’s security sector, is widely expected to be appointed Minister of Defence, according to government sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the discussions.

If confirmed, the move would mark the second change in the Defence Ministry leadership in less than a month. The previous defense minister, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, was removed from the post following reported pressure from the United States over his perceived alignment with Turkey, according to Caasimada Online sources. Nur has since been reassigned as Minister of Ports and Marine Transport.

Fiqi, who has previously held senior intelligence positions, is regarded by many in Mogadishu as a pragmatic choice to lead the ministry at a time when Somalia is intensifying military operations against the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab insurgency.

Scramble for foreign affairs role

With Fiqi’s anticipated departure from the Foreign Ministry, the debate over who will take over the influential post has intensified. Among the leading contenders is Abdisalam Abdi Ali, commonly known as Dhaay, serving as Somalia’s second deputy prime minister.

Dhaay has been involved in key national security strategy meetings, positioning himself as a strong candidate to shape Somalia’s foreign policy amid regional instability.

However, internal disagreements have emerged. Ali Balcad, the state minister for foreign affairs and a close ally of President Mohamud, is reportedly lobbying to appoint a candidate with strong ties to the United States.

Sources suggest Balcad favors an individual with connections to members of the U.S. Democratic Party in hopes of strengthening Somalia’s access to Washington.

The debate reflects broader struggles within the government over balancing internal political loyalties with the need to secure external diplomatic support.

Mahad Salad set for return

The reshuffle is also expected to impact Somalia’s security apparatus, with Mahad Mohamed Salad likely to return as the head of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA). Salad previously led the agency and is considered a trusted figure within President Mohamud’s inner circle.

His reinstatement is seen as part of a broader plan to revamp Somalia’s intelligence leadership, with the goal of improving coordination between security agencies as they confront persistent threats from Al-Shabaab fighters, who continue to stage deadly attacks across the country.

The planned reshuffle comes at a critical time for Somalia, which remains locked in a years-long conflict with Al-Shabaab. Despite recent offensives backed by international partners, including the African Union Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), the militants maintain control over large rural areas and frequently launch attacks on military bases and civilian targets.

At the same time, Somalia is navigating a delicate diplomatic environment. Relations with key partners such as the United States, Turkey, and Gulf states remain central to Mogadishu’s foreign policy, as the government seeks military support, development aid, and diplomatic recognition in international forums.

Analysts see the pending cabinet changes as part of President Mohamud’s broader strategy to consolidate power, ensure loyalty within the cabinet, and align key ministries with the administration’s security priorities.

The official announcement of the reshuffle is expected within days unless last-minute political negotiations alter the plans.