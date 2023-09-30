Somalia’s $11.4M boost for regional emergency care

Mogadishu (Caasimada Online) – The Federal Government of Somalia, in partnership with the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), has embarked on a groundbreaking journey to amplify the medical emergency services in the nation.

The Federal Ministry of Health and Human Services primarily drives this concerted effort. With a financial backing of US$ 11.4 million from the World Bank through the Somalia Crisis Recovery Project (SCRP), the initiative endeavors to enhance critical care capacities across federal and state referral hospitals.

Somalia’s health infrastructure faces an acute crisis with rising instances of both communicable and non-communicable diseases.

Compounding the issue are the injuries and disabilities resulting from persistent conflicts and the frequent usage of improvised explosive devices.

Abdi Tawane, Co-Project Manager of SCRP at the Federal Ministry of Finance, articulates the gravity and vision, stating, “We are spearheading efforts to fortify Somalia’s emergency health care.

This is not just an immediate intervention; our upgrades and training endeavors are building the foundation for a robust healthcare system for the foreseeable future.”

Post the official inauguration of this initiative, key stakeholders, including representatives from WHO, the Federal Ministry of Finance, and the Federal Ministry of Health and Human Services, converged to delve deeper into the operational aspects of the Project.

Minister of Health and Human Services, Dr. Ali Hadji Adan Abubakar, emphasized the collaborative spirit, noting, “Our progress during the COVID-19 crisis, supported by partners like WHO and the World Bank, underscored the strength of collaboration. We are now poised to take even bolder steps.”

Goals and expected outcomes

This initiative’s heart is the vision to operationalize emergency and critical care in eight primary hospitals, positioning them as regional referral centers.

By doing so, they align with the Government’s integrated health services blueprint as outlined in the Essential Package for Health Services (EPHS 2020) for Somalia.

A secondary objective is bolstering referral mechanisms from grassroots health care to advanced care, thereby crafting a comprehensive health care delivery model.

Dr Mamunur Rahman Malik, WHO’s top official in Somalia, lauded the initiative, asserting, “By focusing on a holistic health system approach, we are emphasizing the imperative of bolstering emergency services.

This not only aids in achieving universal health coverage but ensures preparedness for future pandemics and reinforces health as a fundamental right.”

The crisis recovery project

The SCRP is more than just a project; it is a vision for a resilient Somalia, primed to recover from past calamities and fortified against future adversities.

As part of its third component, SCRP, in alliance with the Ministry of Health and Human Services, is pioneering strategies for strengthening the health sector’s resilience.

This includes establishing emergency telehealth networks for remote communities, enhancing early disease warning systems, and capacitating community health workers in trauma response.

Saleiman Sheik Umar, Director-General of the Ministry of Finance, highlighted the importance of governance, stating, “Our commitment is to transparency and collaboration.

Through this, we aim to save lives and fortify public confidence in our institutions.”

In the larger canvas, the SCRP envisions a Somalia resilient against climatic shocks, advocating for the universal right to health, especially amidst the prevailing challenges.