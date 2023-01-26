Somalia’s airspace upgraded to Class A after 30 years

Mogadishu (Caasimada Online) – Somalia’s airspace has officially been reclassified as Class A by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) after 30 years of disruption.

The reclassification took effect at one minute past midnight on January 26th, 2023, when air traffic control services were restored in the region.

The airspace, officially known as the Mogadishu Flight Information Region (FIR), covers the landmass surrounding the Horn of Africa and extends into the Indian Ocean.

Some of the busiest airways in the region, linking the African subcontinent south of Ethiopia with the Middle East, Indian subcontinent, Western Europe, and Indian Ocean islands, traverse through Somali airspace.

This reclassification is a significant step towards improving safety and efficiency in the region. It is the result of the collaborative efforts of the Somalia Airspace Special Coordination Team, which comprises the Somali Civil Aviation Authority, IATA, International Civil Aviation Organization, adjacent FIRs, and airlines.

The team has been working to install and commission modern radio navigation and other technological infrastructure, which has enabled the reclassification and resumption of air traffic control services in the Mogadishu FIR.

IATA’s Regional Vice President for the Middle East and Africa, Kamil Al-Awadhi, said, “The reclassification of the Mogadishu FIR as ‘Class A’ airspace will significantly improve safety in the region and enhance efficiency. This is thanks to the collaborative efforts of the Somalia Airspace Special Coordination Team, comprising the Somali CAA, IATA, the International Civil Aviation Organization, adjacent FIRs, and airlines.”

He added, “The upgrade of air traffic management and improved navigation and communication infrastructure will enhance situational awareness along an increasingly busy air corridor and its intersections with routes linking many of the world’s regions.”

Somalia’s Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Fardowsa Osman welcomed the move saying “this is a significant event that demonstrates our commitment to air safety and security on some of the busiest air routes in the region and the world. Additionally, this upgrade will contribute to the economic growth of our country.”

She further added “I would like to express my gratitude to the leadership and staff of the Somali Civil Aviation Organization for their tireless efforts in reaching this milestone, especially after 30 years of being under the Air Authority. I also extend my thanks to international organizations such as ICAO and IATA for their cooperation in making this achievement possible.”

From now on, all flights operating in Class A airspace must be cleared by air traffic control, which is also responsible for maintaining lateral and vertical separation between aircraft. In the Mogadishu FIR, Class A airspace is the sky above the base altitude of approximately 24,500 feet above mean sea level.

The upgrade of air traffic management and improved navigation and communication infrastructure will enhance situational awareness along an increasingly busy air corridor and its intersections with routes linking many of the world’s regions. This will not only improve safety for passengers and crew but also lead to more efficient flight routes and ultimately lower costs for airlines.

The reclassification of Somalia’s airspace is also expected to have a positive impact on the country’s economy. As air travel becomes safer and more efficient, it will attract more tourism and business investment to the region. This in turn will create jobs and stimulate economic growth.