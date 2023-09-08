Somalia’s amnesty draws 107 Al-Shabab defectors

Mogadishu (Caasimada Online) – In a significant blow to al-Shabab’s stronghold, Somalia’s government reported on Thursday that 107 extremist group members surrendered in just two months.

This comes amid intensified skirmishes between the Somali National Army and the militants, predominantly in south-central regions of the nation.

A breakdown provided by Abdullahi Mohamed Nor, head of the National Center for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism, indicates the militants turned themselves in across Hirshabelle, Galmudug, Southwest, and Jubaland states.

“The list of those surrendering paints a vivid picture: radicalized children, young adults, women, and even some of the group’s commanders,” Nor emphasized while addressing the media in Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital.

President’s amnesty offer

Asked about this surprising development, Nor alluded to dual factors. “Firstly, the relentless offensive operations by our forces are bearing fruit. And secondly, many are recognizing and seizing the lifeline thrown by our president’s amnesty offer,” he elaborated.

Nor’s words echo hope and strategy as he urges others to capitalize on the amnesty: “We stand ready to welcome those who choose peace over violence. The amnesty is a genuine opportunity for rehabilitation and reintegration.”

Significantly, as per Nor, this is about more than just numbers. Those giving up arms aren’t mere foot soldiers. Among them are the very individuals responsible for indoctrinating and commanding.

They’ll be granted amnesty and subsequently ushered into rehabilitation programs, signaling a holistic approach to counter-terrorism.

This defection narrative aligns with the broader aim of weakening al-Shabab, a group that has long haunted Somalia.

With the backdrop of increasing offensive operations and a generous amnesty offer, the path to peace, albeit challenging, is paving its way in this African nation.