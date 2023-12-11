Somalia’s leap forward, navigating towards prosperity and stability

In less than two years, Somalia has experienced a series of transformative epiphanies, marking an era of unforeseen progress and stability. The catalyst behind this remarkable change is the visionary leadership at the helm, steering the nation towards prosperity with a commitment that resonates through every milestone achieved.

One of the most significant achievements is Somalia’s integration into the East African Community (EAC). This strategic move not only symbolizes regional unity but also opens avenues for economic partnerships, trade, and cultural exchange, bolstering Somalia’s position in the East African region.

Equally monumental is the lifting of the arms embargo, a crucial step in reinforcing Somalia’s sovereignty and self-reliance. This development enhances the nation’s capacity to maintain security and protect its borders, further stabilizing the region.

The launch of the Centennial Vision 2060 is a testament to the forward-thinking approach of Somalia’s leadership. This long-term vision sets a clear roadmap for sustainable development, economic growth, and social progress, ensuring that the strides taken today benefit future generations.

The announcement of debt relief for Somalia on December 13, 2023, marks another significant stride. This financial liberation is expected to catalyze economic growth, attract foreign investment, and enable the government to allocate more resources towards public services and infrastructure development. These significant developments, a pivotal meeting is also scheduled for December 11, 2023, in New York, chaired by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. This gathering sees participation from over thirty countries, recognizing the takeover of the Somali security forces. By the end of 2024, the security responsibilities of the country are expected to be fully managed by Somali forces, marking a major step towards self-reliance and sovereign integrity.

Central to these achievements is the cohesive relationship between President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre. Their synergistic partnership has been instrumental in navigating the country through these milestones in a remarkably short period. Their unified vision and collaborative approach exemplify the power of effective leadership in driving national progress.

Yet, two critical milestones remain: the eradication of Al-Shabaab and the finalization of the constitution review. Eliminating Al-Shabaab is pivotal for lasting peace and security, essential for economic growth and social stability. Completing the constitution review is equally vital, as it lays the foundation for a democratic and inclusive governance structure.

Achieving these goals demands unwavering political stability and the collective support of all Somalis. It requires a continued commitment from the leaders and the people to sustain the momentum of change and overcome the challenges that lie ahead.

Somalia is on a transformative journey, underpinned by visionary leadership and a collective will to succeed. The country’s recent epiphanies are not just milestones but beacons of hope, signaling a new era of stability and prosperity. As Somalia continues on this path, the unwavering support of its citizens and the international community will be crucial in realizing the dream of a peaceful, prosperous, and resilient nation.

Ismail D. Osman: Former Deputy Director of the Somalia National Intelligence & Security Agency (NISA). Specializing in writings on Somalia, the Horn of Africa’s security, and geopolitical landscapes with an emphasis on governance and security. Contact: osmando@gmail.com. Twitter: @osmando.