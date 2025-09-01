Sudan asks Somalia to halt UAE-linked mercenary pipeline

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Sudan’s military rulers have called on Somalia to crack down on what they allege is a covert flow of foreign mercenaries and weapons through Puntland with support from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), sources told Caasimada Online.

The request was delivered by Sudanese intelligence chief Lt-Gen Ahmed Ibrahim Ali Mufaddal, who traveled to Mogadishu this week for talks with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and senior security officials.

Mufaddal carried a personal message from Sudan’s army leader and de facto head of state, Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, stressing the “urgent need” for cooperation in investigating suspected arms and fighter routes via Bosaso’s busy port and airport.

Khartoum claims that foreign fighters, including Colombians, are arriving in Puntland to reinforce the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which has been locked in a brutal war with the Sudanese Armed Forces since April 2023.

The UAE has strongly denied the accusations, calling them “disinformation,” while Puntland has also rejected any involvement.

UAE moves to counter allegations

Abu Dhabi moved quickly to respond, sending a delegation led by Minister of State Shakhboot bin Nahyan to Mogadishu just a day after the Sudanese intelligence chief’s visit. Emirati officials reaffirmed political and economic ties with Somalia, underscoring their concern over Sudan’s claims.

Somalia’s federal government has long sparred with the UAE over its dealings with Puntland and Somaliland, two semi-autonomous regions often at odds with Mogadishu. Despite Puntland’s denials, Sudan insists the region’s close relationship with Abu Dhabi makes it a hub for arms and mercenary transfers.

The dispute follows Khartoum’s decision in May to sever diplomatic ties with the UAE, accusing it of backing the RSF with weapons and logistical support. Earlier this year, Sudan also claimed to have shot down a UAE aircraft carrying foreign fighters in Darfur — allegations the UAE dismissed as baseless.

Sudan’s war erupted in April 2023 when tensions between Burhan’s army and the RSF, commanded by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, widely known as “Hemedti,” exploded into open conflict. Once allies in toppling longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir, the two men now command rival forces in a devastating struggle for power.

The conflict has killed more than 40,000 people and displaced over 12 million, according to humanitarian agencies, plunging Sudan into one of the world’s worst crises. Large swathes of Khartoum have been destroyed, while fighting has spread across Darfur amid reports of ethnic violence and mass killings.

A civil war turned into a regional crisis

Khartoum insists the RSF has sustained its campaign only through foreign support, repeatedly accusing the UAE of supplying weapons and logistics — charges Abu Dhabi rejects.

Last month, Sudan claimed to have downed another UAE aircraft in Darfur, allegedly carrying Colombian fighters and killing at least 40 people. The UAE again dismissed the claim as a diversion from Sudan’s internal divisions.

Sudan is now framing its war as a wider regional security crisis, accusing foreign powers of turning the country into a proxy battleground. Uganda, Kenya, and Chad have also faced similar accusations from Khartoum, which they firmly rejected.

By appealing directly to Somalia, Sudan hopes to rally regional support and increase scrutiny of suspected RSF supply lines. But for Mogadishu, the request poses a delicate balancing act: siding with Sudan risks jeopardizing ties with the UAE, a key investor and security partner.

As the conflict grinds on, Sudan’s warnings reflect a broader strategy — portraying itself not only as a nation torn by war but also as a victim of international meddling, and pressing for urgent global action.