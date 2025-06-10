U.S. army engineers upgrade key base in Somalia

KISMAYO, Somalia — U.S. Army engineers deployed to southern Somalia are playing a key role in advancing military operations and improving living conditions at Cooperative Security Location (CSL) Kismayo, as part of the broader efforts of the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA).

The 152nd Engineer Support Company (ESC), forward-deployed from the United States, has been tasked with constructing essential infrastructure that supports both mission readiness and regional cooperation. From enhanced security features to quality-of-life upgrades for deployed personnel, their work underpins CJTF-HOA’s long-term objectives across East Africa.

“Projects can go from planning to execution in as little as a day,” said 1st Lt. Brian Kwong, the officer in charge of the 152nd ESC. “Because we’re already positioned on-site, we’re able to get to work quickly—saving valuable time and resources.”

Coordinating closely with engineer planners at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, and local leadership at CSL Kismayo, the team is currently working on several key upgrades. These include the construction of a medical aid station, a renovated dining facility, a new fitness center, and shaded racks for bottled water—amenities aimed at boosting morale and supporting the well-being of base personnel.

“The work we’re doing directly supports both force protection and the daily needs of our Soldiers,” said Staff Sgt. Jeffery Fedor, a squad leader with the unit. “These improvements help make CSL Kismayo safer and more livable.”

Operating in a remote and often unpredictable environment, the 152nd ESC has faced challenges ranging from limited materials to extreme weather. But adaptability remains their strength.

“Whether we’re dealing with supply delays, personnel shortages, or harsh conditions, we adjust and keep moving forward,” said Sgt. Naomi Velez, a construction operator with the team. “It’s about resilience and mission focus.”

Since arriving in Somalia, the engineers have contributed significantly to U.S. efforts aimed at promoting regional security and strengthening partnerships with host nations.

“From the start of our deployment, morale has remained high,” Kwong added. “Our team is proud of the work we’re doing here—and committed to seeing it through.”