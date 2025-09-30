UK pledges $30 million to bolster Somalia’s security

MOGADISHU, Somalia – The United Kingdom has announced more than $30 million in new funding to support Somalia’s fragile security transition, underscoring its role as a key international partner as African Union forces prepare to hand over responsibility to Somali troops.

The package, unveiled by UK Minister for Development Baroness Chapman, includes $8 million for the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) and $22 million for the African Union Support to Somalia (AUSSOM), the AU’s peace support operation.

London said the funding would provide vital non-lethal support to Somali security forces and reinforce African Union efforts against al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab militants.

Essential backing for Somali forces

The UK contribution to UNSOS will cover food rations, tents, medical supplies, and casualty evacuation services for Somali forces deployed across the country. UNSOS currently supports around 18,900 Somali National Army and police personnel.

“This logistical assistance plays a vital role in enabling Somali forces to conduct joint or coordinated operations with AUSSOM,” the British Embassy in Mogadishu said in a statement.

The latest pledge brings the UK’s total support to UNSOS to more than $58 million since 2021.

The larger tranche of $22 million will be allocated to AUSSOM, which is spearheading efforts to stabilize newly recovered areas, counter al-Shabaab threats, and prepare for a complete transition to Somali-led security arrangements by late 2025.

The announcement was made as Britain, Somalia, the African Union, and the United Nations co-hosted an AUSSOM donor conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. The meeting drew a wide range of partners amid growing concern over funding gaps that could jeopardise hard-won security gains.

Since 2021, the UK has contributed nearly $140 million to AUSSOM and its predecessor missions, making it one of the operation’s leading supporters.

Baroness Chapman said Britain’s sustained engagement reflected recognition that Somalia’s stability was inseparable from wider regional security.

“The UK has been a committed partner to Somalia for over a decade, recognising that its security is vital to regional stability and prosperity,” she said.

“Today, we’re continuing our support through a vital contribution to AUSSOM, reinforcing our investment in a future where trade thrives, communities flourish, and terrorism no longer threatens everyday life.”

She added that the announcement was part of the UK’s broader commitment to African-led peace efforts: “African-led solutions, backed by global partners, work, and the UK is proud to be supporting these.”

Mounting pressure

The British contribution comes at a critical juncture. AUSSOM’s mandate is due to expire in December 2025 as part of a planned drawdown of foreign troops. However, al-Shabaab still controls large swathes of rural territory and continues to stage deadly attacks.

African Union officials have warned that chronic funding shortages risk undermining the transition plan. Earlier this month, AU Commission Chair Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said that “funding fatigue” from international partners could destabilize the entire Horn of Africa if not urgently addressed.

By reaffirming its financial backing, the UK signalled that it would continue to work closely with Mogadishu, the AU, the UN, and troop-contributing countries to sustain the security gains.