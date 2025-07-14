US offers $5m reward for Abdikadir Mohamed Ikrima

WASHINGTON, USA – The United States has announced a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the capture of a senior al-Shabaab leader wanted for his role in the deadly 2010 suicide bombings in Kampala, Uganda, which killed 76 people, including an American citizen.

The US Department of State’s Rewards for Justice program is seeking information on Abdikadir Mohamed Abdikadir, a Somali-Kenyan national also known as “Ikrima,” who is described as a key figure in the al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group. The announcement, made 15 years after the attacks, underscores the long-term US commitment to bringing the perpetrators of the bombings to justice.

“We have not forgotten the victims; help us achieve justice,” the Rewards for Justice program stated in a notice posted on its social media channels. The notice features a photograph of Abdikadir and details his alleged involvement in the attacks that targeted crowds watching the World Cup final on July 11, 2010.

A key planner and operator

According to the US government, Abdikadir played a “significant role in planning and directing” the Kampala attacks. He is accused of receiving surveillance reports on potential targets in the Ugandan capital and, alongside other al-Shabaab commanders, selecting outdoor bars as “soft targets.”

Furthermore, US officials allege that Abdikadir was responsible for training and directing key operatives, including the suicide bombers who carried out the coordinated blasts. He is also said to have facilitated the transport of the suicide vests used in the devastating explosions.

Abdikadir has been a prominent figure within al-Shabaab for over a decade. The State Department identifies him as a senior leader who has served as the group’s Head of Operations and Logistics. His responsibilities have allegedly included coordinating the recruitment of Kenyan youth into the extremist organization and commanding a unit of Kenyan fighters within Somalia.

The effort to locate Abdikadir is part of a broader US strategy to dismantle al-Shabaab’s operational networks. On August 6, 2021, the US Department of State formally designated Abdikadir as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).

This designation triggers severe financial sanctions, blocking all of Abdikadir’s property and interests in property that are subject to US jurisdiction. It also makes it a federal crime for any US person to engage in transactions with him or to knowingly provide material support to al-Shabaab, which the US designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization in 2008.

A scar on the region

The 2010 Kampala bombings were al-Shabaab’s first major attack outside of its primary base in Somalia and marked a significant escalation of the group’s regional ambitions. The coordinated attacks targeted a rugby club and an Ethiopian restaurant where football fans had gathered to watch the FIFA World Cup final match between Spain and the Netherlands.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the carnage, stating it was in retaliation for Uganda’s deployment of troops to Somalia as part of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), which supports the Somali government in its fight against the insurgents.

The US government is urging anyone with information on Abdikadir Mohamed Abdikadir or other individuals involved in the bombings to contact the Rewards for Justice program through its secure channels, which include Signal, Telegram, WhatsApp, and a Tor-based tips line.

“Your information could make you eligible for a reward and relocation,” the notice assures potential informants.