Home Muuqaalo Westren Union Mogadishu Westren Union MogadishuBy Omar Mohamed - July 20, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print Viber https://www.caasimada.net/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/westren-union.mp4 NEWS IN ENGLISH EnglishSix al-Shabab militants killed in operation in southern Somalia Caasimada Online - July 20, 2020 MOGADISHU (Xinhua) - Somali National Army (SNA) backed by Jubaland state forces killed six al-Shabab extremists on Saturday in a security operation on the... A healthy diet must not be a luxury for Africans July 16, 2020 Egypt and Somalia had warm relations in the past, but now it is lukewarm at best July 16, 2020 Somalia hails Turkish resolve in foiling 2016 coup bid July 16, 2020 Somalia army chief survives suicide bombing in Mogadishu July 14, 2020 THE ARAB LEAGUE AND SOMALIA July 13, 2020 Israel hawks are spending big to unseat Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar July 12, 2020 Turkey’s ancient Hagia Sofia to serve as mosque, Erdogan decrees after court ruling July 11, 2020 Will there be an election or lawlessness and disorder? July 10, 2020 FESOJ upholds the legal poistion and objection of Goobjoognews Editor’s defense team July 7, 2020 Somalia’s attempts at rebuilding sports infrastructure after nearly three decades of conflict July 5, 2020 Manifesto 2 – A National Call July 3, 2020 What independent day are we celebrating? July 1, 2020 Can UNSC Recover from the Humiliation and Loss of Credibility Suffered in Somalia? June 29, 2020 Duale’s exit leaves huge gap in Somali politics June 28, 2020 The surge nobody’s talking about: the US war in Somalia June 27, 2020