Who hit Somalia militia? U.S. denies May 18 drone strike

MOGADISHU, Somalia – A deadly drone strike in central Somalia on May 18 has triggered confusion and alarm after the United States military denied conducting any operations that day, leaving the origin of the strike—and the responsibility for the deaths—unclear.

The strike reportedly hit pro-government Ma’awisley militia forces near Moqokori in the Hiran region, killing at least 12 fighters. The militia, a key partner in Somalia’s war against the al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab group, had been operating in coordination with Somali government troops in the area.

Local reports suggest the drone mistakenly targeted the anti-al-Shabaab fighters. However, no country or force has claimed responsibility for the incident.

In a statement released on Monday, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) confirmed it carried out airstrikes on May 17, targeting al-Shabaab militants near Mabaax, roughly 200 kilometers north of Mogadishu. The U.S. military stressed that it did not conduct any airstrikes on May 18.

“In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command conducted airstrikes against al-Shabaab on May 17,” the statement said. “Specific details about units and assets will not be released to ensure continued operational security.”

AFRICOM further noted that al-Shabaab remains a credible threat to U.S. forces and allies in the region and emphasized its continued partnership with Somali forces to degrade the group’s capabilities.

The lack of accountability for the May 18 strike has raised urgent questions: Who launched the drone? Was it a misidentified target? And what protocols are in place to prevent similar tragedies in future operations?

Multiple foreign actors, including Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the African Union, are known to operate drones in Somalia, often in coordination with the Somali government. However, none have issued a statement regarding the strike in question.

With no official acknowledgment and rising civilian and political concern, pressure is mounting on Somali authorities and their international partners to investigate the incident and provide answers.

The tragic incident highlights the growing complexity of Somalia’s security landscape, where multiple militaries, foreign advisors, and local forces operate side by side. Without improved coordination and transparency, fatal errors are dangerously high.