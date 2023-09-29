ATMIS backs Somalia’s drawdown delay request

Mogadishu (Caasimada Online) – The African Union Transition Mission to Somalia (ATMIS), consisting of troops from Kenya, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Uganda, and Burundi, has voiced its agreement with Mogadishu’s call for a three-month delay in the troop reduction plan.

This comes amid concerns of potential security voids in the ongoing counter-terrorism efforts.

A joint letter dated September 23 to the UN Security Council stated, “Our aim is to ensure that Somalia has the space to address the pressing challenges without hastening the security transition process.”

Previously, the UN Security Council Resolution 2689 had set a deadline of September 30 for the departure of some 3,000 troops.

However, the current decision implies that these soldiers might remain in Somalia past the deadline or be substituted with an equivalent force.

The continuation or replacement largely hinges on securing adequate funds.

Addressing security and funding challenges

The shared sentiment amongst troop contributors and Somali officials is the pressing need to plug security gaps before further reducing forces.

A collaborative technical report between the African Union and Somalia highlighted Somalia’s present challenges, notably their struggle to secure residential zones close to Forward Operating Bases (Fob) set to be vacated by ATMIS.

These gaps heighten the risk of territories falling back into the hands of the extremist group Al-Shabab.

As the troop contributors push for an extension, they emphasize the urgency of funding.

They stated, “We propose sourcing funding from different budget lines and partners to ensure that the necessary resources are available to sustain the security transition effectively.”

Emphasizing their dedication, they added, “We are committed to working with Somalia and their partners to secure the financial support required for this critical mission.”

The ongoing transition and future discussions

It’s worth noting that ATMIS, formerly known as the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom), initially boasted a strength of 21,000 troops.

Following an agreement reached in April of the previous year, this number has been systematically reduced. The mission’s ultimate goal is to conclude its operations by December 2024.

Recent revelations indicated preparations for troop departures in line with the initial UN resolution.

For instance, the Burundian contingent recently vacated one of the Fobs, Bio Cadale, in HirShablle State.

While the Somali National Army assumed control, concerns persist regarding Somalia’s capability to simultaneously manage Fobs and advance to Phase 2 of the conflict against Al-Shabab.

The next steps rest with the UN Security Council’s discussions on this issue, with the African Union Peace and Security Council playing a pivotal role in deliberating funding solutions for the troops post-September 29.