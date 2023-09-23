Somalia seeks pause in AU troops departure

Mogadishu (Caasimada Online) – The Federal Government of Somalia has formally requested the United Nations, appealing for a 90-day delay in the second phase of the departure of 3,000 troops by the end of September.

This information came to light through a letter penned by Somalia’s national security adviser, Hussein Sheikh Ali.

Addressed to Ambassador Ferit Hoxha of Albania, who currently holds the presidency of the UN Security Council, the letter verifies Somalia’s intent.

Diplomatic sources confirmed the authenticity of this document, while another informant closely associated with the situation corroborated that such a request was indeed in motion.

The African Union Transition in Somalia (ATMIS) has been on the ground since its establishment in April of the previous year. With a more aggressive directive than its predecessor, AMISOM,

ATMIS’s gradual withdrawal

ATMIS once boasted a substantial strength of 20,000 uniformed personnel sourced from nations like Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Uganda.

However, in line with UN resolutions, ATMIS is slated for complete withdrawal by the end of 2024, ultimately handing the security reins to Somalia’s national army and police.

This transition isn’t straightforward. The volatile political climate, notably the presence of the Al-Qaeda-affiliated group Al-Shabab, complicates matters.

These militants have relentlessly sought to destabilize the internationally recognized government in Mogadishu for over 15 years.

And despite significant strides, like driving the insurgents from Mogadishu in 2011, the Al-Shabab remains formidable, controlling vast territories in rural areas.

In response, Somalia’s President, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, inaugurated in May of the preceding year, has made unequivocal commitments to quelling the group’s influence.

The need for a pause

Recent events amplify Somalia’s plea. Since initiating a major assault against Al-Shabab in central Somalia last August, there have been achievements in collaboration with local militias and with support from AU and US airpower.

As stated in the letter, Somali forces have successfully reclaimed towns and crucial supply pathways. Yet, late August bore witness to an unfortunate reversal.

A significant assault on Somali troops in the Galguduud region culminated in the loss of multiple recently secured territories.

As the letter poignantly emphasizes, this unexpected turn has “stretched our military forces thin” and uncovered weaknesses that require recalibration.

Furthermore, while the ATMIS has progressed with its phased withdrawal, completing the first stage by June 30 and passing control of six bases to Somali forces, the unexpected setbacks raise questions about the timing.

Lieutenant Colonel Philippe Butoyi, ATMIS commander in the state of Hirshabelle, acknowledged the evolving capabilities of the Somali forces, stating that they have effectively “attack[ed], seize[d] and hold ground.”