China warns Somaliland over Taiwan ties, reasserts claim

Mogadishu (Caasimada Online) – China has issued a stern condemnation against what it terms “collusion” between Somaliland and Taiwan, asserting its “one-China principle” and warning that such actions “blatantly violate” its sovereignty. The rebuke came directly from a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Somalia, who emphasized that “Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory.”

The strong statement follows reports that the head of external affairs for Somaliland, a self-declared independent state in the Horn of Africa, recently signed a “Coast Guard Cooperation Deal” with Taiwan. The specifics of this purported agreement were not detailed in the embassy’s statement.

“Somaliland’s regional authority’s action has blatantly violated the one-China principle and harmed China’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity,” the Chinese embassy spokesperson declared. “The Chinese side is resolutely opposed to this action.”

Reaffirming Beijing’s long-held stance, the spokesperson reiterated, “There is but one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory, and the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China.”

Beijing views Taiwan, a self-governing democracy, as a breakaway province that must eventually be reunited with the mainland, by force if necessary. Taiwan, officially the Republic of China, maintains that it is an independent country.

China’s Taiwan claim

The statement extensively cited historical precedents to underscore China’s claim over Taiwan. It highlighted the “80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and of the World Anti-Fascist War,” as well as the “80th anniversary of the recovery of Taiwan.”

The embassy spokesperson further stated, “The 1943 Cairo Declaration and the 1945 Potsdam Proclamation formed an integral part of the post-WWII international order and also affirmed Taiwan’s status as China’s inalienable territory from a legal perspective.”

Moreover, the statement referenced United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758, adopted in 1971, which recognized the People’s Republic of China as the “only legitimate representative of China to the United Nations.”

Beijing argues that this resolution disallows the creation of “two Chinas” or “one China, one Taiwan,” asserting it underscores the international community’s recognition of the “one-China” principle.

Somaliland’s status

Somaliland, situated in northern Somalia, declared independence in 1991 following the collapse of Somalia’s central government. Despite possessing its own government, currency, and military, it lacks broad international recognition.

Its attempts to forge independent diplomatic ties, particularly with entities like Taiwan, are perceived by Beijing as a direct challenge to its territorial integrity and a breach of the “one-China” policy.

“Somaliland is a part of Somalia’s territory,” the Chinese embassy spokesperson affirmed, aligning with the international community’s general position that Somaliland remains an integral part of Somalia. “The Chinese side firmly opposes Somaliland and the Taiwan authority hosting each other’s institution or having any form of official interaction under any name or pretext.”

The embassy concluded with a warning, urging the “Somaliland regional authority to have a basic sense of reality and refrain from running against the historical trend, so as to free itself from self-inflicted consequences.” This strong language suggests potential diplomatic or economic repercussions if Somaliland continues its engagement with Taiwan.

This diplomatic dispute highlights the complex geopolitical dynamics in the Horn of Africa, where major international players, including China, are increasingly active. China has significantly expanded its economic and strategic presence across the African continent, consistently advocating for its core sovereign interests and the “one-China” principle.