Forgotten behind bars: Two fishermen lost at sea, then lost in justice

Abdi Mohamed Umar carried no weapon, boarded no vessel, and harmed no one. Sixteen years later, he is serving life plus 80 years in an American prison — and only his people can bring him home.

HUMANITARIAN CRISIS · WRONGFUL CONVICTION · DIPLOMATIC DUTY

By Sacdiyo M. Aw’Cali & Abukar M. Ibrahim · Edited by Ismail D. Osman

On the morning of April 1, 2010, a Somali fisherman named Abdi Mohamed Umar set out to sea along the northeastern coastline of Bari, Somalia. His engine failed. Ocean currents carried him and his partner, Abdi Mohamed Gurewardher, far from shore — two men with no navigation, no radio, and no means of return. When a large warship appeared through the morning haze, they did what any desperate human being would do: they waved their arms and called for help.

That plea for rescue became the beginning of a nightmare that continues to this day.

The Evidence Never Matched the Sentence

When U.S. Navy personnel boarded their small vessel, they found no weapons. They found no piracy equipment. They found food and fuel — the ordinary provisions of fishermen. Abdi and his partner had not fired a shot. They had not attempted to board any vessel. They had not threatened anyone. The ship’s captain himself confirmed in court testimony that what was on their boat was food and fuel, nothing more.

Three other Somali men had been apprehended separately, approximately six hours earlier, following an armed exchange with the USS Nicholas. Those three men openly stated in court that they did not know Abdi or his partner. The five men were strangers to one another.

Yet the U.S. government chose to try all five men together as co-defendants — bundling two unarmed, adrift fishermen with three individuals accused of a serious armed attack on a Navy warship.

“I did not kill anybody. I did not rob anybody. I did not attack anybody. I’d like to be told the reason I am found guilty in this case.” — Abdi Mohamed Umar, sentencing hearing, March 14, 2011

A Conviction Built on Unrecorded Words

At the heart of the prosecution’s case against Abdi was a single claim: that all five defendants had verbally admitted to piracy while aboard the USS Nicholas. That claim rested entirely on the testimony of two witnesses — the ship’s interpreter and its captain. What those two men said in court, and what they could not say, tells a story that should trouble anyone who values the integrity of a criminal conviction.

What the Interpreter Testified — and What He Could Not

The interpreter from the warship was called to the stand and asked to perform a basic task: identify each of the five defendants by name and face. He failed. He confused identities and could not tell the men apart. The U.S. attorney objected. Following a private recess with the judge, the identical question was asked again — and this time, without any explanation offered to the court, the interpreter identified all five defendants correctly.

He then testified that all five men, including Abdi, had admitted to being pirates during their time aboard the ship. Abdi has stated unequivocally, across sixteen years, that he made no such admission. He told the interpreter clearly who he was: a fisherman who had committed no crime.

What the Captain Testified — and What He Confirmed Was Never Recorded

The ship’s captain testified that all five defendants had been interviewed separately and had each admitted to piracy — a charge carrying a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment. When asked whether these critical interviews had been recorded, the captain confirmed they had not, despite recording equipment being present and available on the vessel.

The captain also described how Abdi and his partner came to be detained: he had spotted a flashlight in the water during the night — not their boat, as they had no flashlight — pursued it, lost it, and the following morning located their vessel and took them into custody. He did not testify that Abdi carried weapons. He did not testify that Abdi was on the attacking skiff. He confirmed that what their boat carried was food and fuel.

In summary, the entire basis for Abdi’s conviction rests on verbal admissions that were never recorded, attributed by an interpreter who initially could not identify the men he was testifying against, and corroborated by a captain whose own account of how Abdi was found contained no evidence of criminal conduct.

Abdi has maintained — consistently, across sixteen years — that he made no such admission. There is no tape. There is no transcript. There is only the word of a single interpreter whose credibility was directly called into question on the witness stand.

On November 14, 2010, the jury returned a guilty verdict. On March 14, 2011, Abdi Mohamed Umar was sentenced to life in prison plus 80 years — among the longest sentences ever handed to a piracy defendant in an American court.

Two nearly identical cases. Two judges. Two dramatically different outcomes. Judge Jackson concluded that life imprisonment for piracy without injury would be constitutionally disproportionate. Judge Davis did not. Abdi — who carried no weapon and was not even present on the attacking skiff — received the harsher sentence.

A Family That Mourned Him Twice

When Abdi vanished without a word that April morning, his family searched and waited. Weeks passed. The sea returned no answer. They did what grieving families do — they held funeral prayers in his name and tried to make peace with his absence. He was presumed dead.

It was not until a year and a half later, after the verdict had been delivered, that Abdi was able to reach his family by phone. His mother had buried her son once already. She heard his voice again from inside an American prison cell thousands of miles away.

No mother should have to bury her child twice.

Somalia Has Done This Before

This is not an impossible ask. Somalia has secured the return of its people from foreign prisons when it chose to act with diplomatic purpose.

In 2012, Somalia worked with the Seychelles to transfer 19 Somali nationals convicted of piracy to serve their sentences on home soil — demonstrating that formal prisoner transfer arrangements between Somalia and foreign governments are not merely theoretical.

In 2018, the Somali government secured the repatriation of 120 Somali nationals imprisoned in India on piracy-related charges through a formal prisoner transfer agreement. The final group landed at Mogadishu’s international airport, where Somalia’s Deputy Prime Minister and senior officials were present to welcome them home — many dropping to their knees to kiss their homeland’s earth.

Tragically, two of those men did not survive to see that day, having died in Indian custody. Time is never on the side of those forgotten behind foreign walls.

The Moment to Act Is Now

The current U.S. administration has made the return of foreign nationals to their home countries a stated policy priority, framing it as both a security interest and a cost-saving measure. Abdi Mohamed Umar is a Somali national who has served sixteen years, carries no record of violence or terrorism, and has maintained a spotless disciplinary record throughout his entire incarceration. He has completed fifteen educational and rehabilitation programs — including conflict resolution, self-management, and English as a second language. He is, by any measure, exactly the profile this policy was designed to address.

The call for repatriation is not new — it was raised at the very moment of conviction. Immediately after the November 2010 verdict, Omar Jamal, Somalia’s First Secretary to the United Nations mission, publicly stated that those convicted should be returned to Somalia to serve their terms. The U.S. government acknowledged the request but declined to act on it at the time, citing Somalia’s lack of a functioning central government as the principal obstacle. Somalia now has a functioning government. That obstacle no longer exists — and the request has never been more legitimate or more urgent.

Returning him home costs the United States a significant annual expense. It costs Somalia the effort of a formal diplomatic request — a mechanism the government has used successfully before. And it brings an innocent man, a son of this nation, back to the people who love him.

Gratitude — and a Plea for Honest Reflection

It must be acknowledged that throughout sixteen years of imprisonment, Abdi has not been left entirely without support. He has been housed, given access to educational programs, and afforded at least the structure of a functioning legal system — one that, whatever its failures in his case, remains a system governed by rules. For that, there is genuine appreciation.

The request to the United States is not made in anger. It is made in the spirit of the very principle upon which that nation was founded: fairness. The evidence presented at trial showed a man who carried no weapon, who was not aboard the attacking vessel, and whose alleged admission was never recorded and cannot be independently verified. A co-defendant in an identical case before a different judge received a sentence less than half as long. These are not accusations — they are facts in the public record, and they deserve honest examination.

Abdi Mohamed Umar went out to fish one morning in April 2010 with a broken engine and never came home. His parents have grown old waiting. His community has mourned and remembered. Sixteen years have passed.

Somalia brought 120 sons home from India. It worked with the Seychelles to bring 19 more. There is one more son — calling out from across the ocean, asking his people not to forget him.

The sea did not take him. Do not let silence keep him.

Abdi Mohamed Umar is currently incarcerated in the United States federal prison system. His case number and legal status are matters of public record. Advocates, journalists, and government officials seeking further documentation may contact the authors directly.

You can watch an interview with Abdi Mohamed Umar’s brothers.

References: The Guardian (Nov. 25, 2010) · CBS News / Associated Press (Nov. 24, 2010) — Omar Jamal, Somalia’s First Secretary to the UN, called for the convicted men to be returned to Somalia to serve their terms; U.S. Attorney MacBride confirmed the request but said repatriation was unlikely · NBC News (Mar. 15, 2011) · U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of Virginia — Sentencing press release (Mar. 14, 2011) · Middle East Monitor (Mar. 5, 2018) · Seychelles News Agency (Aug. 2, 2019) · NBC News / Katherine Doyle (Jan. 28, 2025). Full citations are available upon request.