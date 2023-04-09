Hormuud: Advancing tech and education in Somalia

Hormuud Telecom has been providing telecommunications services to Somalia for over 20 years. The company was founded in 2002 and has since grown to become one of the country’s largest telecommunications providers, offering a wide range of services such as voice, data, and mobile money transfer.

Hormuud Telecom has been instrumental in the development of Somalia’s telecommunications industry, which has been critical to the country’s economic growth and social development. The company has made significant investments in modernizing the country’s telecommunications infrastructure, including the deployment of fiber optic networks, which has helped to improve the quality and reliability of telecom services.

Hormuud Telecom has been involved in several social and philanthropic initiatives in Somalia, in addition to providing telecommunications services. The company has built hospitals and clinics, established schools, and provided scholarships to students, and contributed to relief efforts during times of crisis.

Despite operating in a difficult environment, Hormuud Telecom has remained committed to providing Somalis with high-quality telecommunications services. Its success demonstrates the Somali people’s resilience and determination, as well as the critical role that telecommunications plays in driving economic and social progress in the country.

Hormuud Telecom also runs Hormuud University, a private university in Mogadishu, Somalia. The university was founded in 2014 with the goal of providing high-quality education to Somali students, particularly in the fields of engineering and technology.

Hormuud University provides undergraduate and graduate programs in engineering, computer science, and business administration. The university places a strong emphasis on hands-on training to provide students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in their chosen careers.

Hormuud University’s main goal is to produce highly trained engineers who can help drive the development of Somalia’s telecommunications and technology sectors. The university collaborates closely with Hormuud Telecom to ensure that its curriculum is relevant to industry needs and that graduates are well-prepared to enter the workforce.

Hormuud University is assisting in the development of a new generation of highly skilled professionals who can contribute to the growth and development of Somalia’s economy through its programs and initiatives. Its role in producing highly trained engineers is critical, as this is an area of critical need for the country’s ongoing development.

Ismail D. Osman: Former Deputy Director of Somalia National Intelligence & Security Agency (NISA) – Writes in Somalia, Horn of Africa Security and Geopolitical focusing on governance and security. You can reach him osmando@gmail.com @osmando