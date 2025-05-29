How Turkey’s expanding role in Somalia is costing lives?

MOGADISHU, Somalia – At least 40 Somali civilians have been killed by Turkish drone strikes since late 2022, according to witness accounts reported by The Washington Post — a revelation that is drawing renewed scrutiny of Ankara’s expanding military role in the Horn of Africa.

One of the deadliest strikes occurred in January 2023, when a drone attack on a gathering under a tree in the town of Quracley killed seven civilians, including an 8-year-old child. “I couldn’t even wash my children’s bodies according to the Islamic custom,” said Mohamed Nur Ahmed, 50, who lost three sons and a nephew in the blast, “because they were ripped to pieces.”

Earlier, on September 9, 2022, a strike in the al-Shabab-controlled town of Mubarak killed eight people — mostly drivers and street vendors — according to a local doctor. And in March 2025, two Turkish drone strikes northeast of Mogadishu killed 23 civilians, many of them children, as they broke their Ramadan fast.

The civilian toll has grown so concerning that U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), once criticized for its airstrikes, began publicly announcing every U.S. operation in Somalia to distinguish them from Turkish strikes.

As Turkey’s drone campaign intensifies, diplomats and analysts warn that the mounting civilian casualties may inadvertently strengthen al-Shabab’s recruitment efforts. “You’ve got the Somalis telling the Turks to … save Mogadishu at all costs,” one Western diplomat told The Post. “This will inevitably lead to further civilian casualties, which al-Shabab can exploit.”

Ankara’s expanding influence

Turkey’s presence in Somalia began as a humanitarian mission during the devastating 2011 famine, which killed more than 260,000 people. However, that mission has since grown into a deep strategic and economic partnership with the Somali government.

Since 2011, Turkey has:

Rehabilitated one of Mogadishu’s main hospitals,

Taken over the management of the capital’s airport and port,

Built its largest foreign military base in Mogadishu,

Trained around 6,000 Somali soldiers across two brigades,

And established a military training academy.

Much of Turkey’s influence now rests on its growing military presence. Drone strikes — conducted at the request of Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency — have become a key feature of its strategy. Earlier this month, Ankara delivered two Akinci drones to Somalia, offering greater range and payload capacity than its earlier models. The deployment of 400 Turkish soldiers to Mogadishu last month marked Turkey’s largest military presence in the country to date.

Despite this close coordination with Somali authorities, other international partners say they are often left in the dark about Turkish air operations. “At times, you had multiple UAVs over a target,” one Mogadishu-based diplomat told The Post, referring to unmanned aerial vehicles.

“With traditional powers retreating from parts of Africa, Ankara sees an opportunity to step in,” said Berkay Mandiraci, a senior analyst on Turkey at the International Crisis Group. “Somalia holds strategic value for Ankara, sitting astride key shipping lanes and vital trade routes.”

Strategic stakes and commercial gains

Turkey’s growing role is not limited to military and diplomatic influence. Turkish companies have secured several high-value contracts in Somalia. The operation of Mogadishu’s airport and port generates millions in monthly revenue.

In April, The Washington Post reported on a controversial oil exploration agreement in which Somalia would receive only 5 percent of production — a deal that sparked outrage among opposition lawmakers. Turkish survey ships are now actively exploring offshore oil fields.

“Somalia is resource-rich, but insecurity has prevented the commercialization of those resources,” said Donald Yamamoto, the former U.S. ambassador to Somalia. “If we desert our partners, then others will replace us and reap the rewards when Somalia establishes peace and prosperity.”

As Ankara deepens its presence in Somalia, its influence continues to grow — but so do the consequences. Civilian casualties, opaque military operations, and exploitative business deals are casting doubt on whether Turkey’s expanding role will bring long-term stability or deepen the country’s fragility.