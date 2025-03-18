Inside Somalia’s reshuffle: UAE pressure, Turkey focus

Mogadishu (Caasimada Online) – Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has executed a notable cabinet reshuffle, impacting as many as five ministries within the Federal Government.

The ministers of Defense, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur (Jama); Commerce, Jibril Abdirashid Haji; and Ports and Maritime Transport, Mahamud Ahmed Adan (Geesood), have been reassigned to different portfolios.

Meanwhile, the ministers of Aviation and Air Transport, Fardawso Osman Egal, and Youth and Sports, Mohamed Barre Mohamed, have been relieved of their duties.

Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur (Jama), the longest-serving minister since the re-establishment of the Somali government following the Arta Conference, has been moved from his post.

However, sources suggest he retains significant influence within President Hassan Sheikh’s administration, having been appointed to the Ministry of Ports and Maritime Transport.

This reshuffle, occurring just days after the President’s visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is reported to carry four key messages: fulfilling promises made to the UAE, prioritizing relations with Turkey and implementing the Ankara Communiqué, and signaling a further cabinet shake-up on the horizon.

Fulfilling UAE commitments

President Hassan Sheikh’s recent trip to the UAE, for which the Presidential Palace has yet to issue an official statement, reportedly focused on securing the resumption of financial aid previously provided by the Emirates to Somalia.

According to well-informed sources, the UAE had previously suspended financial support to the Somali army following the incident at the General Gordon military camp in Mogadishu, citing concerns over financial management.

However, they have now reportedly pledged to reinstate this support on the condition of changes within the leadership of the Ministry of Defense.

This condition appears to have been swiftly met, although the resolution of the ongoing dispute between Jubbaland and the central government remains another crucial prerequisite for the continuation of UAE financial assistance.

Furthermore, the change at the Ministry of Defense is not solely attributed to UAE concerns.

A decline in cooperation between the United States and the Ministry of Defense also reportedly compelled the President to make what was described as an unwelcome decision to remove a close ally from his inner circle.

Prioritizing relations with Turkey

Another significant aspect of the reshuffle is the implementation of the Ankara agreement between Somalia and Ethiopia.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s visit to Mogadishu and the subsequent joint communiqué outlined cooperation between the two nations in developing economic infrastructure, with State Minister for Foreign Affairs Ali Omar (Bal’ad) confirming that Ethiopia would be granted access to a port on the Indian Ocean.

The Ministry of Ports has now been entrusted to a minister known to have strong ties with the Turkish government. This development coincides with ongoing technical meetings between Somalia and Ethiopia to operationalize the Ankara agreement.

The expectation is that the new minister will foster confidence with Turkey to advance the development of key ports for Ethiopia, such as Garacad and Hobyo.

Fifth clan and women’s representation

Attention is also drawn to the dismissal of Aviation Minister Fardawso Osman Egal, a move that further weakens the representation of women within the government.

This follows previous political controversy surrounding the appointment of Armed Forces General Bashir Mohamed Jama (Goobe) to the Ministry of Women’s Affairs.

Moreover, the allocation of positions for the “Fifth Clan” appears to be a low priority for the government.

The replacement of Youth and Sports Minister Mohamed Barre Mohamed with Mohamed Abdulkadir Ali, who shares the same clan affiliation as the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Sacdiyo Yasin Haji, underscores this.

The new minister also has ties to the President’s family, further fueling accusations of nepotism and favoritism directed at the Presidential Palace.

Completing the reshuffle

Reliable sources indicate that another cabinet reshuffle, affecting the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Internal Security, and Minerals and Petroleum, is anticipated in the coming weeks.

Former Petroleum Minister Abdirisaaq Omar Mohamed is expected to be reappointed to a different ministerial role.

This move is reportedly the result of efforts by the Speaker of Parliament, Adan Madobe, his First Deputy, Sacdiyo Yasin, and the Parliament’s Chief Whip, Nuuh, all of whom are close allies of Minister Abdirisaaq and have agreed to shield the Presidential Palace from potential pressure from the legislative body.

Ultimately, the Presidential Palace has adopted a strategy of appeasing multiple stakeholders, aiming to achieve several objectives with a single move, including satisfying the UAE, maintaining strong relations with Turkey, and preempting potential challenges from Parliament.

The question now remains how President Hassan Sheikh will reconcile keeping both the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) Director, Abdullahi Sambalooshe, and the former Petroleum Minister, Abdirisaaq Omar Mohamed, within his inner circle.