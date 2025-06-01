Kenya delists Somaliland office, backs Somalia’s unity

NAIROBI, Kenya – In a move aimed at safeguarding its diplomatic relations with Somalia, Kenya has formally removed Somaliland from its updated list of accredited foreign missions, reaffirming its unwavering support for Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The decision came after public outcry over a Ministry of Foreign Affairs document circulating on social media, which had listed “The Republic of Somaliland” as the 20th entry among foreign diplomatic missions in Kenya. The inclusion sparked a backlash in Kenya and Somalia, prompting the ministry to swiftly revise the list and eliminate any reference to the self-declared republic.

Somaliland, which unilaterally declared independence from Somalia in 1991, has long sought international recognition but remains unrecognized by any UN member state—including Kenya. The Federal Government of Somalia has consistently opposed any form of diplomatic acknowledgment of the breakaway region.

On May 29, Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, known as “Irro,” formally inaugurated a liaison office in Nairobi. Somaliland publicly described the office as a “mission,” despite previous Kenyan statements rejecting any official diplomatic presence by Somaliland in the capital.

Kenya reaffirms Somalia’s sovereignty

Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded promptly, reiterating that the government recognizes only the Federal Republic of Somalia as the sole legitimate authority over the entire Somali territory, including Somaliland.

“The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs reiterates the Government of Kenya’s full recognition of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia,” read the statement. It added that Kenya has not sanctioned or formally supported the opening of the Somaliland office.

The ministry emphasized that any interaction with Somaliland must be conducted strictly through the Federal Government of Somalia, underscoring Nairobi’s commitment to diplomatic norms and regional stability.

Despite the Kenyan government’s formal disapproval, the office opening was attended by several high-ranking Kenyan officials, including Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii and Marsabit Senator Mohamed Said Chute—both of whom openly praised the move and expressed support for stronger ties with Somaliland.

Adding to the controversy, President Irro was received at Nairobi’s State House, where he held talks with Kenyan President William Ruto. Somaliland’s presidential spokesperson, Hussein Adan Igeh, later publicized the meeting, posting a photo of the two leaders together and describing their discussions as focused on trade, education, infrastructure, and regional security.

“We discussed ways to deepen bilateral relations, especially in areas such as trade, education, transportation, and economic development,” Irro said in a statement issued in Swahili. “We also addressed broader regional concerns, emphasizing peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.”

Notably, Kenya’s State House did not release any official statement or photographs regarding the meeting—an unusual departure from the protocol that has fueled speculation about Nairobi’s diplomatic intentions.

Somalia’s troubled relation with Kenya

The Somali government, which has previously protested high-level contact between Kenyan officials and Somaliland representatives, has yet to issue a formal response. However, the development will likely provoke renewed tensions between Mogadishu and Nairobi.

In 2020, Somalia severed diplomatic ties with Kenya. It expelled its ambassador after then-President Uhuru Kenyatta held a public meeting with Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi. At the time, Mogadishu accused Kenya of “continued and direct interference” in its internal affairs.

Somaliland continues to operate independently, with its own government, currency, and security forces. However, it lacks formal recognition on the international stage. Nevertheless, it maintains informal ties with several countries, including Kenya, primarily in trade and security cooperation.

Kenya’s foreign ministry reiterated that such cooperation must be channeled exclusively through Somalia’s central government. “Any engagement with Somaliland must go through the Federal Government of Somalia,” the ministry emphasized, reaffirming its support for Somalia’s unity and international legal status.