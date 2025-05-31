Somalia opposition warns of Mohamud’s ‘authoritarian drift’

MOGADISHU, Somalia—A coalition of influential Somali opposition leaders issued a strongly worded joint statement on Friday, accusing President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s government of corruption, abuse of power, and failure to combat terrorism effectively.

The unprecedented statement was the outcome of a four-day summit held in Mogadishu from May 27–31 by the Somali Salvation Forum (Madasha Samatabixinta Soomaaliyeed). The group comprises 13 presidential contenders, including former presidents, prime ministers, parliamentary speakers, and senior political figures.

The forum’s detailed criticism highlighted critical challenges facing Somalia, such as the ongoing insurgency by Al-Shabaab and ISIS-linked militants, constitutional conflicts, allegations of widespread corruption, political exclusion, illicit privatization of public land, and severe economic mismanagement.

Call for a unified approach against terrorism

In its declaration, the forum emphasized the necessity of presenting a united front against militant groups, particularly Al-Shabaab and ISIS affiliates. The opposition expressed firm support for the Somali National Army and local militias battling insurgents but sharply criticized President Mohamud’s administration for “strategic incompetence” and failing to support troops adequately.

“The government’s mismanagement and neglect of our frontline soldiers pose a direct threat to Somalia’s sovereignty and national unity,” the opposition statement declared.

Opposition leaders demanded immediate improvements in troop welfare and strategic planning to secure decisive victories against militant groups.

Accusations of authoritarianism and political marginalization

The opposition accused President Mohamud’s administration of undermining Somalia’s federal governance structure by orchestrating illegal term extensions in regional states, including Galmudug, Hirshabelle, and Southwest State.

“These unlawful extensions demonstrate President Mohamud’s authoritarian ambitions and attempts to rig future elections in his favor,” the forum said.

The statement further condemned the alleged “political marginalization and discriminatory practices” targeting the states of Puntland and Jubaland, cautioning that these actions risk exacerbating regional tensions and national fragmentation.

Corruption and mismanagement of national resources

Opposition figures accused Mohamud’s government of extensive corruption, nepotism, and the secretive privatization of national resources. They specifically demanded transparency and public accountability regarding agreements involving Somalia’s petroleum, mineral, and fishery resources.

“President Mohamud’s administration has facilitated wealth accumulation by a small group of cronies at the expense of ordinary Somalis,” the forum alleged.

They attributed a recent sharp decline in Somalia’s real estate market, capital flight, and stalled business activities to the administration’s economic mismanagement. Furthermore, the forum linked Somalia’s ongoing migration crisis—particularly recent tragedies involving young Somalis drowning at sea—to “economic despair and hopelessness driven by government failures.”

Condemnation of press freedom violations

The opposition expressed grave concern over what they described as systematic press freedom violations under President Mohamud’s administration. They accused government security forces of targeting independent media outlets and journalists critical of official policies.

“The persistent intimidation, harassment, and unlawful restrictions imposed on independent journalists and media organizations are unacceptable and fundamentally threaten Somali democracy,” the opposition warned.

Calls for inclusive political dialogue and electoral reform

Opposition leaders called for immediate inclusive dialogue involving federal and regional stakeholders to resolve mounting political tensions. They explicitly rejected any return to the indirect electoral system used in 2022, instead demanding transparent, universal suffrage elections in line with Somalia’s 2012 constitution.

Additionally, the forum urged resuming stalled dialogue between the federal government and Somaliland, warning against external interference to divide Somalis further.

Addressing the humanitarian crisis and youth migration

Opposition leaders also offered condolences to families who recently lost loved ones when Somali youth drowned attempting dangerous sea crossings between Algeria and Spain. They blamed the tragedy directly on economic mismanagement and the lack of opportunities in Somalia.

“These tragic losses highlight the urgent need to address Somalia’s internal crises. Our youth deserve better opportunities and reasons to build their futures at home,” the forum emphasized.

Acknowledgement of the international community and public support

Concluding their statement, opposition leaders expressed gratitude for the sustained support from the Somali public and international partners. They notably recognized the Jazeera Hotel for hosting their summit. They commended the international community’s ongoing role in Somalia’s peacebuilding and state-building processes.

Signatories included prominent political figures such as former presidents Sharif Sheikh Ahmed and Hassan Ali Khaire; former prime ministers Omar Abdirashid Ali Sharmarke and Mohamed Hussein Roble; and leading opposition figure Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame.

This collective opposition stance reflects deepening political challenges for President Mohamud’s administration as Somalia navigates intensifying security threats, economic instability, and heightened political uncertainty ahead of critical upcoming elections.