Somalia at a perilous crossroads. – Part 1: The election and the call for national reflection

With just twelve months until Somalia’s presidential and parliamentary elections in May 2026, the nation once again stands at a familiar—and fateful—crossroads. Political divisions are hardening. The rules of the game remain unclear. Insecurity is on the rise, and international partners, weary from years of engagement, are showing signs of fatigue. Confidence in the process is waning. With the risk of state collapse looming on the horizon—and with all the painful consequences we have collectively endured not so long ago— Somalia stands at a perilous crossroads.

Meanwhile, Somali leaders are once again locked in disputes over how the next vote should be conducted. Will the long-promised transition to direct suffrage finally become a reality? Or will the country retreat to the clan-based, indirect electoral system that has long shaped its political landscape? Yet beneath these procedural questions lies something far more important: not just how we vote, but why we vote. What do we truly hope to achieve through this election? What kind of leadership can carry Somalia beyond the familiar cycles of crisis and compromise—toward a future rooted in justice, dignity, and a shared national vision? This moment demands more than political maneuvering. It calls for collective reflection—a reckoning with who we are as a nation and where we are determined to go.

A Call to Conscience: Why this moment matters for all Somalis

Whether we have a vote or not in this process, whether we support the federal government or oppose it, whether we live in Mogadishu, Somaliland, Puntland or areas beyond the federal government’s control— this moment concerns all Somali’s. For some, the current government is seen as illegitimate, symbolic, foreign-backed, or ineffective. Others see it as a necessary institution navigating impossible constraints. But whatever one’s perspective, the occupant of Villa Somalia remains a consequential figure—whose decisions, or indecision, will impact every corner of the Somali nation.

From our own turbulent history, and from the hard-learned lessons of nations like Afghanistan, Libya, Sudan, Iraq, Syria, or Yemen, we know the truth: leadership in fragile states can either guide societies through transitions—or plunge them into deeper chaos. It can foster pathways to stability or fuel further instability, contribute towards unity—or fuel fragmentation. It can become a source of hope—or a catalyst for despair.

And so, this article is not about endorsing a candidate or choosing between electoral models. It is a call to conscience. A call to rise above familiar cycles of loyalty and personality, and to confront the fundamental questions we too often ignore: What is the state of our nation? What kind of leadership do we need— ethically, strategically, morally—to heal, to build, and to move forward? This is a call for every Somali, regardless of region, clan, or political leaning, to pause and reflect. To think beyond the next election and toward the kind of nation we are trying to build. This is the duty we owe—to ourselves, to our children, and to the generations yet to come.

Understanding the cycle we’re in

Over the past three decades, the Somali people have lived through state collapse, civil war, fragmented authority, foreign interventions, and patchwork peace processes. Despite moments of relative calm, we remain trapped in a cycle that only deepens the layers of our crisis: o Conflicts remain unresolved, only morphing into new forms.

Reconciliation efforts lack ownership and sincerity, often orchestrated by elites while the public watches from the sidelines.

Economic hardship continues, especially among youth and marginalized communities. o Rampant corruption, loss of public trust, and the normalization of unethical behavior have eroded social cohesion.

Moral decay, including declining compassion and communal solidarity, has left many Somalis feeling alienated and fragmented from one another.

A weakened sense of collective identity, replaced by transactional loyalties and hyper-localized politics, has frayed the fabric of national unity.

State-building has stagnated, with institutions often designed more for appearance than function. o Geopolitical influences shift constantly, making national planning unpredictable.

These dynamics have not only perpetuated instability but created a deeper sense of national fatigue, confusion, and despair.

Reconciliation is not a ceremony – It’s a covenant

True reconciliation is not about elite summits or symbolic handshakes. It is about creating a moral, social, and political covenant among citizens—a shared understanding of how we coexist, respect one another, and build a future together. This is what political theorists and moral philosophers call a social contract. Without such a foundational agreement, no form of governance can be seen as legitimate. Legal systems do not emerge from thin air—they are born from shared social norms and values. If we do not know what justice means in our own context, how can we design or enforce just laws? A functioning government must rest on a clear social contract. And in Somalia today, we must rejuvenate and rebuild that contract—from the grassroots to the highest levels of leadership.

The leader Somalia needs – And the work that awaits

The complexity of Somalia’s current crisis demands a specific kind of leadership. Not just experienced politicians, but visionaries—those with the intellectual, moral, and spiritual clarity to lead with courage, humility, and foresight. What is required now is: o A radical yet pragmatic thinker, who can make sense of Somalia’s diverse realities and synthesize them into a coherent vision. o A diplomatic leader, skilled in building consensus and healing divisions through real consultation (shura), not backroom deals.

A reformer, capable of redesigning dysfunctional systems—not copying foreign models but creating structures that reflect Somali society and can be workable in the current context and realities.

A servant leader, who lays the foundation for the next generation instead of chasing personal, political, or financial gain.

Someone with the ability to return hope, by articulating a shared vision and making people part of it.

And crucially, a moral leader, who can renew our ethical compass—reinstating trust, compassion, and civic responsibility as foundational values of Somali public life.

This leader must be capable of not only building institutions but reviving our moral imagination—so that people once again believe in something greater than personal survival or clan loyalty. They must confront the normalization of corruption, fatalism, ethical relativism, and societal cynicism by living the example: transparent, accountable, trustworthy, compassionate. That is how social trust is restored. That is how hope is reawakened. And these goals cannot be just empty words, they must become the purpose and design of the entire government practised in every action, every single day —anchored in a clear five-year national roadmap and collective vision.

A spiritual responsibility

Only Allah is the possessor of all power, truth, and guidance. And in this era of uncertainty, our most sacred responsibility is not only civic—but spiritual. We must reflect. We must speak honestly. We must advise wisely. And above all, we must pray—for a just leader, guided by taqwa (God-consciousness), adl (justice), rahma (compassion), and hikmah (wisdom). A leader who brings people together. A leader who reforms systems, not just rhetoric. A leader who renews morality, social purpose and service, not just political discourse. A leader who seeks divine approval more than political survival. A leader who understands that history is shaped not just by victories, but by selfless vision, humility, and service.

Elections are not just a political choice—They are a national mirror

We are at a defining moment. Somalia needs more than an election—it needs deep introspection. More than a government—it needs true governance. More than a candidate—it needs a national covenant.

Let this not be just another political season of picking sides, but a moment to elevate the conversation. Choosing our leaders must go beyond dividing the spoils, debating federalism, or navigating the tensions between central authority and sub-national entities. It is a decision that shapes the very fabric of our society as a people—our social contract, our shared identity, and our way of life. Let this be a time for national reflection, for honest dialogue, and for moral clarity. Our future demands nothing less. And may Allah, the Most Wise and Most Just, guide us to a path of mercy, unity, and peace. Ameen.

By: Khaalid X. Xassan X. Mahamuud (Gadhweyne), is an economist with over 15 years of experience in institutional reform, local governance, and inclusive economic growth across the Horn of Africa.