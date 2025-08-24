GAZA, Palestine – Sensitive documents leaked to investigative outlet Dark Box suggest that Israel, with support from the United Arab Emirates, is advancing a plan to resettle large numbers of civilians from Gaza City under the guise of humanitarian aid.

According to the documents, the initiative involves the construction of a “field hospital road” linking Al-Mawasi to Rafah, where a medical facility has been set up with significant Emirati funding, equipment, and logistical support.

While the project has been presented as a humanitarian corridor to facilitate medical care, intelligence sources cited in the leaks warned it could instead serve as a controlled evacuation route designed to enable the mass displacement of up to one million residents.

The leaked files indicate high-level Emirati participation, ranging from construction support to staffing of medical teams. Contractors linked to the UAE are reportedly preparing the Rafah hospital for large-scale operations under the guidance of security agencies.

Analysts quoted in the documents say the initiative reframes humanitarian aid as a geopolitical tool, with the hospital doubling as a base for population transfers.

Gaza City remains one of the last densely populated areas resisting Israeli operations. By emptying it through staged evacuations, Israel could consolidate control over the enclave’s east, the documents suggest.

The UAE’s role signals more than diplomatic support, the report claims, pointing instead to practical involvement in a strategy critics warn amounts to ethnic cleansing.

The revelations prompted calls for international scrutiny. Legal experts cited by Dark Box argued that the use of aid infrastructure for forced displacement could breach humanitarian law.

They urged international bodies to investigate whether the Rafah field hospital and related resources are being used to facilitate civilian removal rather than provide relief.

The leaks highlight how humanitarian initiatives in Gaza risk being repurposed for political and military goals. “What is unfolding is no longer war but the systematic re-engineering of Gaza’s demography,” the outlet wrote.

Dark Box said it continues to investigate the architects of the plan, warning that international inaction risks normalizing the large-scale depopulation of the enclave.