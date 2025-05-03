Republican Senators move to block Somalia mission funding

WASHINGTON, USA — A group of Republican U.S. senators has introduced legislation blocking American funding for a new African Union peace operation in Somalia unless the European Union (EU), United Nations (UN), and the AU itself share the financial burden more equitably.

The proposal, known as the “AUSSOM Funding Restriction Act of 2025,” comes amid growing frustration in Washington over what lawmakers describe as a lopsided funding structure that unfairly relies on U.S. taxpayers.

It targets the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), which was authorized by UN Security Council Resolution 2719 to replace the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

Three prominent Republican senators are spearheading the bill: Jim Risch (Idaho), the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee; Ted Cruz (Texas); and Rick Scott (Florida).

“The aim is to protect American taxpayers and to hold the UN and AU accountable when conducting peacekeeping operations in Africa,” Risch told Fox News, which first reported the initiative.

Financial accountability demand

Risch said the bill aligns with former President Donald Trump’s foreign policy vision, which emphasized reducing overseas spending and demanding more responsibility from international allies.

“President Trump led a new era in U.S. foreign policy where taxpayer dollars serve only national interests. For too long, our partners have benefited while the U.S. pays the largest share of global security costs. Europe must now take responsibility,” Risch added.

According to the draft legislation obtained by Fox News, the bill would:

Ban U.S. funding for AUSSOM under UNSC Resolution 2719 until the AU and UN demonstrate responsible and transparent use of existing resources.

Require the Secretary of State to conduct annual independent assessments of AU compliance with Resolution 2719 across all AU-led peace operations.

Mandate reporting to Congress on the findings of those assessments, including AUSSOM’s performance, U.S. contributions, and overall funding status.

Oblige the U.S. to oppose any UNSC resolution enabling U.S. funding for AUSSOM under the current model.

EU criticized for dodging responsibility

The senators specifically accuse the EU of shirking its obligations.

“EU members at the UN are trying to offload their financial duties by proposing a new and unfair funding model that shifts the burden to the United States,” said Risch.

“That’s unacceptable. This bill prohibits any U.S. funding for AUSSOM using the proposed structure until the AU and UN prove they are managing funds effectively. We must prevent the U.S. from being locked into a dysfunctional system.”

Senator Rick Scott echoed the call for fiscal prudence and oversight:

“The U.S. should never allow taxpayer money to be spent while the UN avoids accountability—especially when the funded mission lacks transparency and oversight. I’m proud to work with my colleagues to ensure American interests come first and our money is wisely used.”

Senator Cruz, a co-sponsor of the bill and also a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, supported the measure but was not quoted directly.

Ongoing threats in Somalia

Somalia, located in the Horn of Africa, has been plagued by violent insurgencies from al-Shabaab and Islamic State-linked fighters for decades. In the last five weeks, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) confirmed four airstrikes: three targeting ISIS militants and one targeting al-Shabaab.

One of the airstrikes reportedly hit multiple sites, though AFRICOM has not disclosed full details. These strikes underscore the persistent threat posed by extremist groups and the importance of security assistance.

In June 2024, Somalia asked the UN Security Council to delay the withdrawal of African peacekeepers, warning that an abrupt exit could trigger a resurgence of al-Shabaab. The AU and Somali government have repeatedly called for a conditions-based drawdown to avoid creating a security vacuum.

AUSSOM was created as a follow-up mission to ATMIS, which began in 2022 and succeeded AMISOM. ATMIS was mandated to draw down gradually, ending in December 2024, with AUSSOM picking up the stabilization and counterinsurgency role.

While the UN has pledged to cover up to 75% of AUSSOM’s budget under Resolution 2719, U.S. lawmakers argue that America is once again poised to shoulder the largest share. They say other global partners, especially in Europe, must increase their contributions.

The bill’s fate remains uncertain, but its introduction marks a clear push by Republican lawmakers to reshape U.S. engagement in multilateral peacekeeping operations and insist on fairer burden-sharing among international allies.