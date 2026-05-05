Somalia denies expelling UAE ambassador amid strained ties

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia on Tuesday denied reports that it had ordered the expulsion of the United Arab Emirates ambassador, saying it had issued no such decision.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said it had noted “with strong concern” claims circulating in some media outlets and on social media that the government had decided to expel the UAE envoy from Mogadishu.

“The Ministry firmly rejects these claims,” it said in a statement dated May 5.

It urged media organisations and social media users to show “accuracy, professionalism and responsibility” and to rely on official sources.

The ministry also warned against “the spread of misinformation aimed at undermining diplomatic relations between Arab nations”.

The statement did not identify the source of the reports. It also announced no change to the status of the UAE diplomatic mission in Mogadishu.

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan appointed UAE ambassador Ahmed Jumaa Mohamed Hathboor Alremeithi in September 2022, and Alremeithi presented his credentials to President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud later that year.

Cancelled agreements

The denial followed Somalia’s decision in January to cancel agreements with the UAE, including port, defence and security arrangements.

Somalia’s cabinet said at the time that the decision followed what it called “credible reports and compelling evidence” of actions that undermined “national sovereignty, territorial unity, and the political independence of the country”.

The government said the decision covered agreements and partnerships involving the ports of Berbera, Bosaso and Kismayo, as well as bilateral security and defence cooperation.

The decision came after Israel became the first UN member state to recognise Somaliland, Somalia’s north-western breakaway region, on December 26.

Somalia did not publicly cite Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as a reason for cancelling the UAE agreements.

But sources familiar with the matter told Somalia Today in January that Mogadishu suspected Abu Dhabi had played a role in facilitating the Israeli move, which Somalia rejected as a violation of its sovereignty.

The UAE has not publicly accepted any such allegation.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991, but the African Union and the United Nations have not recognised it as an independent state.

Previous tensions

Somalia and the UAE have had previous diplomatic disputes.

In 2018, Somali security officials seized nearly $10 million from a UAE aircraft at Mogadishu airport.

Somalia said at the time that the money had entered the country without proper clearance. The UAE said it intended the funds to support Somali security forces.

Relations improved after Hassan Sheikh Mohamud returned to the presidency in 2022, when Somalia and the UAE resumed security and development cooperation.

While those ties are severely strained once again, the foreign ministry’s swift dismissal of the expulsion rumours shows a deliberate effort to contain the fallout and keep formal diplomatic channels open