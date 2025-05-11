Somalia prepares NISA shake-up as Mahad Salad set to return

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia is preparing for a leadership shake-up at its national intelligence agency. Former director Mahad Mohamed Salad is expected to be reinstated amid growing security concerns and political turbulence.

The anticipated change at the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) comes as the federal government struggles to contain the insurgency by the al-Qaeda-linked group al-Shabaab, despite ongoing military operations backed by international partners.

Sources close to the Somali presidency told Caasimada Online that President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre agreed to reappoint Salad, replacing current NISA chief Abdullahi Mohamed Ali, known as Sanbalolshe.

Salad previously led the agency but resigned in 2023 to run for president of Somalia’s Galmudug state, an effort that ended unsuccessfully. His return to NISA signals a recalibration by President Mohamud as his administration faces mounting security challenges and political divisions.

According to government insiders, Salad and Sanbalolshe each held lengthy separate meetings with the president and prime minister over the past two days to discuss the transition. Observers say the talks mark the final steps before an official handover.

Tensions over the transition

President Mohamud reportedly informed Sanbalolshe two weeks ago of his decision to remove him from office. However, Sanbalolshe has resisted, viewing the move as politically damaging, particularly given that his successor is the same man he replaced.

Political analysts say the episode reflects deeper issues in Somalia’s security policy. Since returning to power in May 2022, Mohamud has replaced the chiefs of the military, police, prison services, and intelligence. Salad’s reappointment would restore three of the four officials whom the president had previously ousted.

Critics accuse Mohamud of basing key security appointments on personal loyalty and political alliances rather than institutional merit, warning that such moves undermine stability. They also point to external pressures and internal rifts within Mohamud’s Union for Peace and Development Party (UPD) as factors influencing the reshuffles.

Somalia’s fragile gains against al-Shabaab are at risk amid repeated leadership changes across critical ministries and security agencies, including the defense, foreign affairs, and internal security portfolios.

Consequences of frequent changes

Security experts caution that frequent reshuffles disrupt operational continuity and create openings for militant groups to exploit, particularly in contested rural areas. Al-Shabaab continues to stage deadly attacks across Somalia, despite offensives by Somali forces backed by the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and U.S. airstrikes.

The militant group, which aims to topple the internationally recognized government, remains the country’s most potent security threat.

Internal sources indicate that Sanbalolshe is preparing for a series of foreign trips before formally stepping down, with Ethiopia expected to be his first destination. Salad’s official appointment is scheduled for Thursday, barring any unexpected changes.

Meanwhile, President Mohamud’s ruling UPD party is set to unveil its revamped structure on Tuesday, signaling broader political maneuvers as the president nears the three-year mark of his current term.

The developments highlight the persistent volatility within Somalia’s political and security landscape as leaders balance internal party dynamics, external pressures, and the ongoing fight against Islamist insurgents.