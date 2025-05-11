US signals reluctance to fund new AU mission in Somalia

WASHINGTON, USA — The United States has signaled it may no longer continue financial support for the African Union’s new stabilization mission in Somalia, raising concerns over the future of international efforts to combat Islamist militants in the country.

Last week, African Union officials traveled to Washington to seek funding for the newly launched African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), which replaces the outgoing African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

However, according to diplomatic sources familiar with the discussions, Washington declined to make any new financial commitments, citing doubts over the mission’s effectiveness and the lack of coordinated burden-sharing among international partners.

Mounting financial pressures

The visit followed an April meeting in Kampala, Uganda, where troop-contributing countries (TCCs) discussed urgent funding needs for AUSSOM. Despite these appeals, US officials emphasized that continued American support would require matching contributions from other donors.

AUSSOM was formally established to continue the AU’s nearly two-decade-long military presence in Somalia, tasked with supporting Somali forces against the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab group.

However, ATMIS, its predecessor, struggled with chronic funding shortfalls. According to AU reports, ATMIS faces a $100 million deficit in unpaid salaries and allowances, severely undermining troop morale and operational capacity.

Western donors have increasingly expressed frustration after years of investment with limited results. Critics argue that billions of dollars in international aid have failed to significantly weaken Al-Shabaab, which still controls large parts of central and southern Somalia.

In recent weeks, Al-Shabaab militants have even achieved new battlefield gains in Hirshabelle state, highlighting the persistent threat posed by the insurgency despite years of foreign military support.

International backing has played a critical role in Somalia’s fight against militant groups, with US forces providing aerial surveillance and conducting airstrikes to assist Somali and AU troops during major operations.

Yet the growing perception of stagnation has fueled donor fatigue. “There is strategic exhaustion,” one analyst told AFP, noting that Washington and other Western governments are increasingly reluctant to invest in a mission that lacks clear success metrics and shared international ownership.

Somali leadership stands firm

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who returned to power in 2022, has insisted that his government remains committed to defeating Al-Shabaab. In public statements, he has emphasized that Somali forces are prepared to take greater responsibility for national security as international partners reassess their roles.

Despite these assurances, the prospect of reduced foreign funding for AUSSOM raises serious questions about Somalia’s ability to maintain gains made against insurgents.

The United States, which has about 450 troops in Somalia, primarily training and advising Somali special forces, has not issued an official statement regarding its final decision on AUSSOM’s funding. However, the current signals suggest that Washington expects other partners, including the European Union and the United Nations, to shoulder a greater share of the financial burden.

The African Union first deployed forces to Somalia in 2007 under AMISOM (African Union Mission in Somalia), which was rebranded as ATMIS in 2022 to reflect a phased transition toward Somali security leadership.

Despite these efforts, Al-Shabaab remains one of Africa’s deadliest extremist groups, carrying out frequent attacks against Somali civilians, government targets, and international peacekeepers.

AUSSOM is designed to be a leaner force, supporting Somalia’s stabilization efforts while gradually reducing the international military footprint. However, without sustainable funding, experts warn that the mission could falter, potentially allowing Al-Shabaab to regroup and expand its influence.