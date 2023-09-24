Somalia reclaims 45% Al-Shabab territory in a year: PM

New York (Caasimada Online) – Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre announced that within a year, Somalia had recaptured over 45% of territories once occupied by the Al-Shabab terrorist group.

Speaking at the 78th UN General Assembly, Barre detailed the nation’s comprehensive strategy, which combined military, financial, and ideological countermeasures.

Highlighting Somalia’s commitment to eradicating terrorism, Barre proudly stated, “We’ve dealt decisively with extremism.” This approach is not merely military; it incorporates financial and ideological countermeasures.

The inaugural phase of the military’s offensive against the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Al-Shabab commenced in August of the prior year, followed closely by the second phase involving partnerships with clan-based militias in central Somalia.

“Our nation now boasts stringent administrative protocols concerning the regulation, utilization, and storage of firearms,” Barre added, emphasizing the nation’s capabilities.

The call to lift the arms embargo

The Prime Minister fervently appealed for the “absolute and without conditions removal of the arms embargo” – an embargo that’s been in place since 1992.

Characterizing it as the world’s “most enduring, encompassing, and comprehensive,” Barre believes that revoking this restriction can bolster Somalia’s efforts against terrorism, ushering in an era of peace and prosperity.

“Our goal is to ensure a peaceful, prosperous future for our people,” Barre reiterated.

While the fight against terrorism remains paramount, the effects of climate change have not escaped the Prime Minister’s attention.

“Somalia is unjustly paying the price of a problem it scarcely contributed to,” Barre remarked, referencing the nation’s negligible carbon footprint.

Yet, the nation has repeatedly faced the devastating consequences of extreme climate events.

Chronic droughts followed by destructive flooding have wreaked havoc in Somalia. This vicious pattern has resulted in the tragic loss of thousands of lives and the displacement of millions.

Barre called for global solidarity and action, urging, “The international community must rally to support countries like ours that bear the disproportionate burden of climate change.”

The path forward

Drawing a comparison with its past, Barre noted, “No country has regressed as much as Somalia since the 1960s.”

Yet, Somalia’s journey towards peace, stability, and socio-economic growth has seen a resurgence in the last decade.

The Prime Minister envisions a future where the nation progresses socially and economically without looming security threats. For this vision to materialize, he emphasized, “We need an immediate and total end to violence and destruction.”

Barre also touched upon the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, expressing solidarity with the Palestinians and advocating for a two-state solution in line with the pre-June 1967 borders.

Describing the world as “both divided and inequitable,” Barre underscored the urgency of reforming global entities like the UN and development banks.

“These institutions, in their present form, no longer serve their intended purpose,” he concluded.