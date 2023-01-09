Somalia says 61 Al-Shabab members killed in operation

Mogadishu (Caasimada Online) – The Federal Government of Somalia has announced that a joint operation by the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) and international partners has killed 61 members of the Al-Shabab militant group in the Middle Shabelle region.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Information, the operation targeted 150 Al-Shabaab fighters planning to attack the country’s armed forces and local heroes in the Hawadlay area with explosive vehicles.

Two Homey and Noah vehicles filled with explosives were also destroyed in the operation.

NISA has recently targeted Al-Shabaab fighters in planned operations, killing several in various regions as the war against the militant group intensifies.

Since the start of the conflict, the government and local militias have had significant success against the extremist group, liberating areas that had been under their control for many years.

In September, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared an “all-out war” against Al-Shabab following two attacks that killed more than 43 people, including senior officers.

On Friday, the president appealed to young members of the group to surrender and renounce their terrorist ideology.

In other news, on Monday morning, heavy fighting was reported in Mahas town in Hiiraan region between local clan militia and Al Shabab militants group in the Dunad village.

The fighting began after militia were alerted of Al-Shabaab militants’ plans to burn down water wells being built in the area.

The hour-long gun battle resulted in several casualties, including deaths and injuries. A Macawisley militia group leader confirmed that their fighters repulsed the attack and killed Al Shabaab fighters but also suffered three wounds.

Al-Shabab, affiliated with al-Qaeda and was mostly pushed out of Hiiraan’s eastern parts by government and allied militia, has been known to carry out ambushes in the area.