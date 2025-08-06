Somalia taps veteran diplomat as new national security chief

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has appointed a veteran diplomat as his new national security advisor, a move that comes as his administration grapples with significant security challenges, internal policy disagreements, and a damaging scandal over the alleged misappropriation of military aid.

Ambassador Aweys Haji Yusuf was named to the crucial post, replacing Hussein Sheikh-Ali, whose recent departure was precipitated by months of mounting pressure and strategic rifts within the government, according to a statement from the presidential palace, known as Villa Somalia.

The change in leadership of the nation’s security apparatus occurs at a pivotal moment for Somalia, which is engaged in a long-running and brutal offensive against the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab insurgency while navigating complex internal politics and its relationships with key international partners.

In an official statement, President Mohamud praised the incoming advisor’s “deep experience and leadership” and expressed hope that he would “play a significant role in strengthening national security and implementing the government’s counter-terrorism strategy.”

The presidency also formally thanked the outgoing advisor, Hussein Sheikh-Ali, for his service. However, his exit on July 25 followed a period of intense political strain, rooted in accusations of corruption within the security sector and fundamental disagreements over military strategy.

The new National Security Advisor, Aweys Haji Yusuf, brings extensive diplomatic and policy experience to the role. He previously served as Somalia’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia from 2023 to 2025, a period focused on bolstering strategic and security cooperation between Mogadishu and Riyadh.

Between 2012 and 2016, during President Mohamud’s first term, Yusuf led the Presidency’s Political Planning Office, where he was instrumental in shaping national policies on security, economic reform, and governance.

He was also a key figure in high-level negotiations with international partners concerning security and economic cooperation. Observers see his appointment as an effort by President Mohamud to install a trusted and experienced hand to steady the nation’s security policy.

The departure of Hussein Sheikh-Ali was not abrupt, according to Caasimada Online sources. He reportedly tendered his resignation as early as May 2025 but remained in his post under pressure from Villa Somalia until late July.

The core of the dispute appears linked to a scandal that erupted in the spring of 2024. A U.S.-led investigation in April of that year uncovered the misappropriation of food aid and other essential supplies intended for the “Danab” (Lightning) Brigade, an elite, U.S.-trained commando force that serves as the spearhead for counter-terrorism operations.

The revelations led to the temporary suspension of U.S. food aid to the unit, prompting significant concern among Somalia’s international partners. According to government sources, senior officials at the Ministry of Defense and military commanders accused Sheikh-Ali’s office of failing to adequately respond to the corruption allegations, creating a significant point of friction.

Further complicating his tenure were stark strategic disagreements. Sheikh-Ali reportedly opposed a planned government military offensive in the southern state of Jubaland, cautioning that it could provoke dangerous divisions within the Somali National Army.

The final catalyst for his exit was reportedly the diversion of a ship carrying weapons destined for TURKSOM, a major Turkish military base and training academy in Mogadishu. The vessel was rerouted to the semi-autonomous state of Puntland, a move that stoked fresh political suspicions and tensions between the federal government and the regional state.

Concerns within the presidency were also reportedly heightened by news that Sheikh-Ali has authored a forthcoming book. Villa Somalia officials are said to be worried the book could disclose sensitive details about the inner workings of Somalia’s security agencies and their relationships with foreign powers.

The leadership change comes as Somali forces, with the support of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and U.S. air support, continue a grinding war against Al-Shabaab. While the government has had success in liberating some territories, the insurgent group has proven resilient, recently retaking ground in central Somalia and continuing to launch deadly attacks.

The appointment of Ambassador Yusuf is a clear signal of President Mohamud’s intent to reset his security agenda and reinforce trust with crucial international allies like the United States and Turkey.