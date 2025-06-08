Somalia’s EAC accession faces internal roadblocks

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Over a year after its official entry into the East African Community (EAC), Somalia is struggling to fully capitalize on its membership. Governmental opacity and internal political hurdles reportedly impede the nation’s integration and deny its citizens anticipated benefits.

Despite an initial membership fee of $3.5 million, Somali passport holders still face significant travel restrictions within the bloc, and the country has yet to fill crucial political and administrative roles within EAC institutions.

Somalia’s full accession to the seven-member EAC on March 4, 2024, marked the culmination of a 15-year endeavor, overcoming decades of security and economic challenges.

The push for membership was notably championed by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s administration, which cited the desire to align Somalia with the regional bloc’s progress in trade, free movement of people, and economic cooperation.

However, the tangible advantages for ordinary Somalis remain elusive. Somali citizens, among the most frequent travelers within East Africa, had hoped for eased immigration procedures.

Yet, they continue to encounter travel impediments, including the absence of visa-free entry to Kenya, a privilege extended to most other African nations, with the exceptions of Somalia and Libya. This disparity places an added burden on Somali citizens and businesses.

Unfulfilled promises of political representation

Beyond travel woes, Somalia’s participation in the EAC’s political and administrative structures appears severely hampered.

The EAC, established in 2000, comprises a legislative arm (the East African Legislative Assembly – EALA), an executive body (the Secretariat), and a judicial organ (the East African Court of Justice in Arusha, Tanzania).

As a full member, Somalia can send nine representatives to the EALA and has a right to one of the eight top administrative positions within the bloc, such as Secretary General or EALA Speaker.

Independent investigations by Somali Stream indicate that Somalia has inexplicably delayed filling these vital positions. This inaction has been attributed to the Federal Government, particularly the presidency, for failing to submit a list of EALA nominees for parliamentary approval promptly.

The standard procedure requires a transparent process where multiple candidates compete for each seat before parliamentary endorsement.

Instead, President Mohamud’s administration reportedly submitted a closed list based on the clan-based 4.5 power-sharing formula directly to the EAC Secretariat without adhering to the bloc’s established protocols.

This list was subsequently rejected and returned to the Somali government. More than a year later, the list remains stalled, and given the current political climate, it is unlikely to pass through the Somali Parliament.

Opacity and missed opportunities

The delay in Somalia’s full integration is primarily attributed to a lack of transparency within the Somali government. This opacity is actively preventing the country from capitalizing on the significant political, economic, and social opportunities that EAC membership offers.

There has been no official explanation from the Somali government regarding why, after such a concerted effort to join the EAC and pay the required fees, it has failed to unlock the inherent benefits.

Somali citizens await the government’s commitment to the original objectives of joining the bloc, hoping to eventually enjoy the same privileges as their counterparts in other EAC member states.

The EAC aims to deepen economic, political, social, and cultural integration to improve the quality of life for the people of East Africa through increased competitiveness, value-added production, trade, and investments.

For Somalia, a nation rebuilding after decades of conflict, full and active participation in such a bloc is critical for its economic recovery and regional stability. However, the current trajectory suggests a significant disconnect between the aspiration of membership and the political will to enact its full potential.