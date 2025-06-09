Somaliland, Ethiopia to hold talks on controversial MoU

HARGEISA, Somalia — Somaliland President Abdirahman Abdillahi Irro is preparing to travel to Addis Ababa for high-level talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, aiming to revive a stalled agreement over access to the Red Sea that has drawn regional controversy and diplomatic tensions.

According to sources within Somaliland’s presidential office, Irro is seeking a direct meeting with Abiy to clarify Ethiopia’s position on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on January 1, 2024.

The deal, which has not yet been implemented, offers Ethiopia a 50-year lease on parts of Somaliland’s coastline along the Gulf of Aden in exchange for formal recognition of Somaliland’s independence.

“The president will not accept anything less than full international recognition,” said a senior adviser to Irro, speaking on condition of anonymity. “He wants a frank conversation with Prime Minister Abiy before taking any further steps.”

Deal at the center of diplomatic strain

The MoU, signed under former president Muse Bihi Abdi, has faced strong opposition from the Somali federal government, which insists Somaliland remains an integral part of its territory. Mogadishu has condemned the agreement as a violation of Somalia’s sovereignty and has called on the international community to reject it.

The pact has become the focal point of President Irro’s foreign policy since he assumed office in January. His administration has adopted a more measured diplomatic approach, contrasting with his predecessor’s unilateral engagement with Addis Ababa.

During a visit to Djibouti last month, Irro held preliminary discussions with Ethiopian officials, including Kebede Abera Ido, Ethiopia’s deputy ambassador to Djibouti. Talks focused on regional security, Red Sea maritime routes, and expanding trade and investment ties between the two sides.

Landlocked Ethiopia has long sought alternative access to the sea to diversify its trade routes, which currently rely almost entirely on Djibouti. The deal with Somaliland would offer Ethiopia direct access to the Gulf of Aden—a crucial maritime corridor linking the Red Sea to global shipping lanes.

Kebede confirmed Ethiopia’s interest in deepening ties with Somaliland, particularly in the areas of commerce and security.

“Ethiopia views cooperation with Somaliland as a strategic priority,” he reportedly told Somaliland officials during the meeting in Djibouti.

Somaliland Presidential Spokesman Hussein Adan Igeh added that discussions also covered regional economic integration, infrastructure development, and humanitarian coordination.

“The president emphasized investment opportunities, trade facilitation, and infrastructure partnerships,” Igeh said in a May press release.

Somaliland’s quest for recognition

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 following the collapse of the Siad Barre regime, but no country has formally recognized its statehood. Leaders in Hargeisa see potential Ethiopian recognition as a breakthrough that could open the door to broader international acceptance.

Public sentiment in Somaliland remains hopeful that stronger ties with Addis Ababa will advance this goal. However, the agreement has alarmed regional bodies, including the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), which have warned of potential instability.

Irro, seeking to strengthen Somaliland’s international profile, also visited Nairobi last week, where he met with Western diplomats and foreign representatives. There, he reiterated Somaliland’s message that it is not seeking handouts but meaningful partnerships.

“We didn’t come to Nairobi to beg,” Irro told participants. “We are not looking for donations—we came to build genuine cooperation with governments, investors, and institutions that understand the value of mutual benefit.”

While Somaliland pushes forward, Somalia continues to assert its legal authority over the entire Somali territory. The federal government has repeatedly called the Ethiopia-Somaliland MoU illegitimate and warned that any implementation would escalate regional tensions.

“Any bilateral deal involving Somali territory without federal consent will only inflame tensions,” said a Somali diplomatic source in Mogadishu.