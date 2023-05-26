U.S. strikes al-Shabab’s finance network with sanctions

Washington (Caasimada Online) – In an unprecedented move, the United States government has initiated stringent sanctions against key individuals within the Somali militant group al-Shabab, exposing its extensive operations network.

With their scope and specificity, the sanctions levied emphasize the financial infrastructure that empowers the group’s activities.

The U.S. State Department officially labeled five high-ranking al-Shabab officers as global terrorists.

In unison, the U.S. Treasury appended the same classification to 26 other individuals and entities, prominent among them charcoal smugglers, marking a crucial step in dismantling the militant group’s financial mechanisms.

Four of the five sanctioned commanders stand accused of perpetuating attacks on innocent civilians and Somali forces and collecting taxes to fund al-Shabab.

They are believed to be a part of the group’s estimated annual $100 million revenue system, garnered through illicit taxation, mandatory donations, and extortion.

Key operatives unveiled

Mohamed Siidow, one of the newly sanctioned operatives, serves dual roles within al-Shabab as a finance emir and a commander in the group’s armed wing, the Jabha.

Siidow allegedly oversees the group’s illegal tax collection operations in the Aliyow Barrow village of the Lower Shabelle region.

The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken further reported, “Siidow has led al-Shabab fighters in attacks and played a critical role in planning operations using improvised explosive devices.”

Also sanctioned are Ali Yare, Mohamed Dauud Gaabane, and Suleiman Abdi Daoud, all holding the title of finance emirs in various towns and villages across Lower Shabelle.

Blinken added, “This region is possibly al-Shabab’s most lucrative region, where commercial goods from Mogadishu frequently pass.”

A network of intelligence

Gaabane stands accused of leading the Amniyat, al-Shabab’s intelligence wing, in Wanlaweyn.

“Gaabane operates an extensive early warning and informant network, regularly gathering information on coalition forces and Somalis who work at the Baledogle Military Airfield,” noted Blinken.

The fifth commander, Mohamed Omar Mohamed, is the al-Shabab commissioner in the Dinsor district and allegedly orchestrates attacks against civilians.

The U.S. Treasury extended the designation to fifteen al-Shabab financial facilitators and operatives, four charcoal smugglers, and seven associated companies.

Among those targeted were al-Shabab’s shadow governor of the Juba region, Mohamed Abdullahi Hirey, also known as Abu Abdalla; the region’s militant commander Ahmed Kabadhe; and Mohamed Ali, a company commander responsible for 100 fighters.

Additional targets included junior officers charged with collecting mandatory donations and coordinating attacks against Somali and African Union forces.

The impact of sanctions

Antony Blinken elucidated the implications of these actions: “All property and interests in property of those designated today that are subject to U.S. jurisdiction are blocked, and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with them.”

According to Somalia’s Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, these financial measures taken by the U.S., coupled with domestic efforts to shut down over 250 bank and mobile money accounts suspected of aiding al-Shabab, have already begun to affect the group’s financial health.

Ibrahim Aden Nadara, an ex-al-Shabab regional official now advising Prime Minister Barre, reinforced the efficacy of these sanctions.

“This is impactful and timely,” Nadara told VOA Somali. He emphasized that these restrictions would block the designated individuals from transferring money internationally, significantly hindering their financial maneuverability.

“If they were to deposit it in foreign bank accounts or buy houses abroad and invest in business, this would be an obstacle to them,” he added.

In recent years, al-Shabab has been implicated in numerous attacks targeting civilians and military forces, casting a long shadow over the region’s stability.

Analysts believe it amasses an estimated $100 million annually through a combination of illegal taxation, coerced donations, and outright extortion, funds that feed its destructive operations.

Last year, the Somali government announced a multi-pronged strategy to weaken al-Shabab, focusing on strangulating its financial resources, confronting its ideology, and intensifying military operations against the group.