US trains Somali elite forces in ‘hearts and minds’ war

Mogadishu, Somalia – In a quiet training room far from the front lines, the new doctrine for Somalia’s war against Islamist insurgents is taking shape: victory, soldiers are being taught, will be won not just with bullets, but by winning the trust of the people.

Thirty members of Somalia’s elite, US-mentored Danab Brigade, recently completed a two-week course in Civil-Military Operations (CMO), a strategic shift aimed at undermining the Al-Shabaab insurgency by placing the protection and support of civilians at the heart of military planning.

The training, conducted in Somalia by instructors from the U.S. Joint Special Operations University, focused on what one instructor called the “center of gravity” in the long-running conflict.

“In insurgency and terrorism, the center of gravity is always the population,” explained instructor Jack Guy. “This course helps students understand how to operate by, with, and through the people.”

The initiative comes as the Somali National Army (SNA), alongside African Union peacekeepers and local clan militias, continues a grinding offensive against Al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda affiliate that has waged a brutal insurgency for over 15 years.

While the group has lost significant territory, it maintains control over rural areas. It continues to launch deadly attacks on military and civilian targets across the nation.

A new front in a long war

For years, the conflict has been defined by kinetic military operations. This new training signals a more profound commitment to a population-centric counterinsurgency strategy, which military experts see as crucial to achieving lasting stability.

Al-Shabaab often embeds itself within communities, using a mixture of coercion and rudimentary service provision to maintain influence. Winning local populations over to the government’s side is seen as essential to cutting off the group’s support base and intelligence networks.

Students in the CMO course learned to blend military objectives with community engagement through a mix of theory and practical exercises, including a simulated negotiation with village elders to solve complex local problems.

“We’re not just fighting an enemy—we’re protecting our people and planning for a peaceful future,” said Sadam, a Danab soldier who participated in the training. He noted that the techniques he learned for building rapport “changed my view when it comes to civilian cooperation.”

The Danab (“Lightning”) Brigade, a force of around 3,000 soldiers, is widely considered the most effective unit in the SNA. Forged through years of intensive training by U.S. special operations forces, it serves as the country’s premier counter-terrorism force, often leading major operations against high-value Al-Shabaab targets.

Women’s inclusion a ‘critical’ component

In a significant milestone for the Somali military, the course included four female soldiers. One was appointed class leader on the first day, a move her instructors said underscored her capabilities.

“She’s very, very competent and capable,” said Basil Catanzaro, an instructor who has been working with Somali forces since 2022. He stressed that the inclusion of women is a strategic imperative, not just a social goal.

“Having women soldiers who can engage and understand the population is critical,” Catanzaro stated. “Fifty percent of the population is women—their inclusion is not optional, it’s essential.”

Female soldiers can often access and communicate with women and children in conservative communities in ways that male soldiers cannot, providing a vital channel for intelligence gathering and building trust.

The Somali soldiers left a deep impression on the veteran American instructors.

“They are the most civil and composed people we’ve worked with,” said instructor Mike Warmack. “Even under pressure, they demonstrated grace, discipline, and a deep commitment to their mission.”

Catanzaro acknowledged the heavy price his students have paid in the conflict. “Some of them have been wounded or even killed,” he said. “Their resilience is nothing short of inspiring.”

A partnership for peace

The training is part of a broader security partnership between the United States and Somalia, which has deepened since President Joe Biden redeployed several hundred U.S. troops to the country in 2022 to advise and assist local forces. U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) also provides critical intelligence and occasional air support, including drone strikes, against Al-Shabaab.

While the junior soldiers who attended the course will not immediately be shaping high-level policy, the skills they acquired are designed to create a ripple effect throughout the army, fostering a new generation of leaders who see civilian engagement as fundamental to their mission.

The partnership, instructors said, sends a message that extends beyond military tactics.

“Our engagement sends a clear message to the Somali National Army,” said Catanzaro. “They are not alone in this fight. We travel thousands of miles not just to teach, but to stand with them—as partners in pursuit of peace.”