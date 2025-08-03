Washington, United States – From the battlefields of Ukraine to the contested borders of Gaza and the conflict zones of Sudan, a secretive American paramilitary group has emerged from the shadows, leaving a trail of controversy and fueling questions about the nature of modern warfare.

Forward Observations Group (FOG), which presents itself publicly as a lifestyle brand selling military-themed apparel and tactical gear, is operating as a clandestine force in some of the world’s most volatile conflicts, according to intelligence reports and journalistic investigations.

Founded by former U.S. Army infantryman Derrick Bales, FOG functions in a grey zone, distinct from traditional private military companies and with no official government affiliation.

Yet, its activities—spanning elite combat training, battlefield reconnaissance, and the transfer of expertise—suggest a role as an unofficial instrument in complex geopolitical struggles, operating beyond the reach of conventional legal oversight.

The group’s expanding footprint points to a new era of proxy warfare, with its operatives allegedly involved on multiple fronts simultaneously.

Far-right ties and chemical allegations

FOG’s presence became prominent following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, though its roots there trace back to the initial conflict in the Donbas region in 2014. The group has been deeply involved in training and advising Ukrainian special forces, including units of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the controversial Azov Brigade.

The group’s connections to far-right elements drew sharp criticism. In May 2021, a Vice News report detailed how Bales posted images of himself on Instagram alongside Vadim Lapaev, a fighter identified by the investigative outlet Bellingcat as a neo-Nazi associated with the Azov movement. Other photos from the trip showed Bales with fighters displaying symbols linked to neo-Nazi groups.

Bales, who is African American, defended the 2021 trip as research for a book. In correspondence with Vice, he stated he was unaware of the backgrounds of the individuals he was with and spent only “three hours” at a base belonging to Right Sector, a far-right nationalist militia. He denied any racist intent and expressed regret for any offense caused.

The group’s activities also attracted attention from Moscow. In March 2022, the Russian Ministry of Defence accused FOG of helping Ukrainian forces prepare a chemical weapons attack to blame on Russia.

The United States State Department vehemently denied the charge, calling it a “blatant lie” and a fabrication intended to create a false pretext for Russia’s actions. No evidence was ever presented to support the Russian claim.

From the Carpathians to Khartoum

The expertise honed in Ukraine has allegedly been exported to other continents. A July 2025 investigation by the French publication Intelligence Online reported that fighters trained by FOG in Ukraine’s Carpathian Mountains were later deployed to African nations, including Sudan.

According to the report, FOG personnel were involved in supporting Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the paramilitary group locked in a devastating civil war with the Sudanese Armed Forces. This support was reportedly provided either directly by FOG or through operatives it had trained, allegedly under the cover of “humanitarian cooperation.”

These operations highlight a complex web of influence, with the report suggesting FOG may operate as a field asset for Ukrainian intelligence, complicating the network of foreign involvement in the Sudanese conflict.

Presence alongside Israeli forces in Gaza

More recently, FOG operatives have been documented on the ground during the Israeli military’s assault on the Gaza Strip. Despite the group’s claims to be a non-combatant “military lifestyle brand,” evidence suggests a more direct role.

A November 2023 investigation by Foreign Policy magazine confirmed the presence of armed American personnel linked to FOG. The group’s social media accounts posted photos showing members in full combat gear, carrying advanced weaponry in Israeli areas bordering Gaza, such as Kibbutz Be’eri.

Further analysis by weapons tracking researchers, including the well-regarded online account “War Noir“, identified equipment used by FOG members inside Gaza, including M4 carbines and Israeli-made hand grenades at what appeared to be an operational base.

While the full extent and nature of FOG’s activities in Gaza remain opaque, the visual evidence indicates its operatives were embedded with or operating in close support of Israeli forces. The presence of such a group raises critical questions about the role of foreign fighters and private paramilitary entities in the conflict.

Despite its shadowy operations, FOG has reportedly conducted training exercises at official U.S. military installations like Fort Bragg, North Carolina, blurring the lines between private enterprise and state security apparatuses and solidifying its status as a significant, if unaccountable, player in modern global conflicts.