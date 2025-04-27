Somali President appoints son as top security aide

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has named his son, Abdifatah Hassan, as the new commander of his personal security unit — a decision that has stirred debate over nepotism and military professionalism in the fragile Horn of Africa nation.

Government sources confirmed the appointment to Caasimada Online, which comes as the president moves to tighten security following a recent assassination attempt by the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab group.

Abdifatah replaces Lieutenant Colonel Maslah Mahmoud Mohamed, who has been promoted to lead the Presidential Guard Brigade, the elite military unit responsible for protecting Villa Somalia, the heavily fortified presidential compound in Mogadishu.

Nepotism allegations

Abdifatah Hassan, who reportedly joined the Somali armed forces during his father’s current term, has frequently been seen alongside the president — including during visits to frontline areas where government troops are battling Al-Shabaab militants.

While the federal government has not released an official statement on the appointment, the move has drawn criticism from military analysts and members of the security sector. Many question why the role was not given to veteran officers who have served in the presidential guard for over 15 years.

“This decision raises serious concerns about fairness and meritocracy within Somalia’s military hierarchy,” said a Mogadishu-based security analyst, speaking on condition of anonymity. “At a time when the government is working to build credible and professional armed forces, such appointments could damage morale and trust within the ranks.”

Observers warn that bypassing experienced commanders in favor of personal connections risks undermining ongoing efforts to reform the security sector, which has long struggled with clan politics and favoritism.

The leadership shake-up comes amid heightened security concerns following a failed Al-Shabaab attempt to target President Mohamud’s convoy in late March.

Though the president escaped unharmed, the incident highlighted the persistent threat posed by the jihadist group, which has been fighting Somalia’s internationally backed government for more than 15 years.

Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda affiliate, continues to carry out deadly attacks across Somalia, targeting military bases, government officials, and civilians. The group seeks to overthrow the federal government and impose its strict interpretation of Islamic law.

President Mohamud, re-elected in 2022 after previously holding office from 2012 to 2017, has made defeating Al-Shabaab a central focus of his administration. Backed by the Somali National Army (SNA), African Union forces under the AU Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), and international partners, his government has stepped up military operations to drive the group from its strongholds.

Command of presidential brigade

Maslah Mahmoud Mohamed, the outgoing head of the president’s personal guard, officially took over as commander of the Presidential Guard Brigade earlier this month. He replaced Brigadier General Hassan Aden Dhicis in a formal handover ceremony at the brigade’s headquarters in Mogadishu.

A career officer with more than 14 years of service in Somalia’s armed forces, Maslah pledged to enhance the unit’s capabilities and ensure the safety of senior government officials.

“I am committed to advancing the mission of the Presidential Guard Brigade and building on the solid foundation laid by my predecessor,” Maslah said at the ceremony, thanking the former commander for his leadership.

Before his promotion, Maslah served as the president’s chief bodyguard, overseeing the personal protection of Somalia’s head of state.

The reshuffle within the president’s security team underscores the political challenges surrounding Somalia’s efforts to rebuild its military after decades of conflict and instability.

Despite international support, Somalia’s armed forces remain divided along clan lines, with key positions often influenced by political loyalties rather than professional qualifications. Analysts caution that such practices could erode recent progress in the fight against Al-Shabaab and stall broader security sector reforms.

The timing of the leadership changes is particularly significant as Somalia prepares for the phased withdrawal of ATMIS forces, scheduled to conclude by the end of 2024. With foreign troops stepping back, the responsibility for maintaining security will increasingly fall on Somali forces.