Somalia delays crucial summit amid power-sharing disputes

Mogadishu, Somalia – A pivotal meeting of Somalia’s National Consultative Council (NCC), initially scheduled for May 1-2 and rescheduled for May 5, has been postponed again due to escalating political disputes, credible sources confirmed Monday.

The recurrent delays highlight mounting instability within Somalia’s federal system, driven by intense political disagreements centered around power-sharing and participation issues.

Two influential federal states, Puntland and Jubaland, had already announced their boycott, citing longstanding disputes with the federal government in Mogadishu.

The situation worsened as the remaining three federal member states, previously supportive of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, have now also withdrawn their participation, significantly undermining national consensus-building efforts.

The international community closely monitors developments amid concerns that external interference could further complicate the volatile political landscape.

Disputes over power-sharing

Reliable sources indicate that two primary disputes triggered the meeting’s postponement: internal disagreements regarding President Mohamud’s newly formed political alliance and controversy surrounding the participation of the recently recognized regional administration, SSC-Khaatumo.

President Mohamud’s initiative to introduce a direct “one person, one vote” electoral system led his supporters to establish a unified political entity, sidelining the previously influential Union for Peace and Development (UPD).

However, critical internal disagreements persist regarding party leadership structures, particularly the roles assigned to Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre and prominent parliamentarian Abdirahman Hussein Odowaa.

Southwest State leaders have criticized the proposed allocation of party positions, arguing that offering them only a deputy chairmanship lacks sufficient political leverage, effectively consolidating power within the clans allied to the president and prime minister.

Speaker of Parliament Sheikh Aden Madobe has been tasked with mediating these contentious negotiations to facilitate consensus.

Controversy over SSC-Khaatumo

The federal government’s proposal to include SSC-Khaatumo, a recently recognized regional administration, in the NCC has intensified disagreements. Regional states have strongly opposed the inclusion, fearing it might disrupt the existing balance of power.

SSC-Khaatumo leader Abdulkadir Ahmed Firdhiye arrived in Mogadishu on Sunday following discussions with federal authorities. However, his administration’s potential involvement sparked significant opposition from regional states, notably South West, Galmudug, and HirShabelle.

Southwest officials worry SSC-Khaatumo’s inclusion could dilute their political representation without offering meaningful advantages to their constituencies. Meanwhile, Galmudug fears granting SSC-Khaatumo full decision-making rights could provoke instability in northern Galgaduud, potentially undermining regional cohesion.

Similarly, HirShabelle officials expressed concern that the move might encourage separatist tendencies in their region, particularly in Beledweyne, which continues to experience political unrest.

The absence of five of Somalia’s six major regional administrations from the NCC, especially if SSC-Khaatumo is officially recognized, represents a substantial political setback for President Mohamud’s administration.

Observers note that the discord underscores Somalia’s ongoing governance, federalism, and regional autonomy challenges.

Analysts emphasize that swiftly resolving these political disagreements is crucial for preserving Somalia’s fragile stability and maintaining international support. Prolonged delays could exacerbate internal conflicts, potentially jeopardizing critical state-building efforts and upcoming electoral processes.