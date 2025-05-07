Somalia, Saudi Arabia sign deal to boost job migration

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – Somalia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to swiftly implement a bilateral labour agreement that will provide legal employment opportunities for Somali workers in the Kingdom, officials from both governments announced on Monday.

The pledge came during a high-level meeting in Riyadh between Somalia’s Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Yusuf Mohamed Aden, and Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Dr. Abdullah bin Nasser Abuthnain.

The talks are part of Minister Yusuf’s official visit to the Kingdom and focused on deepening cooperation in labour mobility, workforce development, and community empowerment.

“This agreement represents a major step toward addressing youth unemployment and building sustainable livelihoods for our people,” Minister Yusuf said. “We are committed to ensuring that our youth and professionals have access to legal, productive, and dignified employment.”

Pathways for Somali job seekers

At the heart of the meeting was a joint commitment to fast-track the implementation of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed earlier this year. The agreement regulates legal labour migration between the two countries and protects Somali workers.

The initiative will create structured, safe, and dignified migration channels, enabling thousands of Somali job seekers to find employment in Saudi Arabia—a country that hosts millions of foreign workers and continues to be a key labour destination in the Gulf.

The Somali government views the agreement as critical in reducing youth unemployment, improving workforce skills, and integrating Somali labour into global markets.

“This is about more than just sending workers abroad,” said Yusuf. “It’s about building a capable workforce ready for the future. We are investing in human capital through trusted international partnerships to establish a resilient and inclusive labour system.”

Deputy Minister Abuthnain welcomed the collaboration, reaffirming Saudi Arabia’s commitment to supporting structured migration and fair employment practices.

He said the Kingdom was ready to work closely with Somalia to operationalize the agreement effectively, noting that “cooperation on skill development, labour market access, and worker protections is mutually beneficial.”

Saudi Arabia has introduced reforms to improve migrant workers’ rights and modernize its labour market, including adjustments to its sponsorship (kafala) system.

Somalia’s broader workforce strategy

Somalia’s Ministry of Labour says the deal with Saudi Arabia is part of a broader strategy to build human capital, expand international job opportunities, and support inclusive economic growth.

The government plans to launch legal frameworks and pre-departure training programs to ensure Somali workers are well-prepared and protected as they migrate for employment.

The ministry also confirmed that talks are planned with other countries to widen overseas employment prospects for Somali citizens.

“This initiative isn’t just about job creation,” said Yusuf. “It’s about restoring dignity, creating hope, and unlocking the vast potential of our youth.”

The agreement could serve as a model for other Horn of Africa nations looking to formalize labour migration to Gulf states. Experts say structured migration frameworks can reduce irregular migration, improve working conditions, and increase remittances through official channels.

With over 70 percent of Somalia’s population under 30 and persistently high unemployment, the government views international labour mobility as a key pillar of its development agenda.

The move aligns with Somalia’s National Development Plan and global goals under the UN Sustainable Development Agenda, particularly those related to decent work, poverty alleviation, and international partnerships.

As the initiative rolls out, the Somali government says it will continue pursuing bilateral labour partnerships and strengthening its capacity to support migrant workers abroad.