Somali President eyes more changes after cabinet purge

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has launched a sweeping reshuffle of his government and inner circle following military setbacks and mounting political pressure just days after replacing several high-ranking ministers.

The shake-up began on April 27, when President Mohamud dismissed Defence Minister Jibril Abdirashid Haji Abdi, who had served less than two months in the role. He appointed Foreign Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi as his replacement. He reassigned Deputy Prime Minister Abdisalam Abdi Ali Dhaaye, a prominent figure from the influential Digil-Mirifle clan, to head the foreign ministry.

The restructuring, which insiders say will continue into early May, signals Mohamud’s deepening effort to reassert control and address internal discontent amid growing criticism of his security strategy and governance.

Among those reportedly at risk of removal is Abshir Mohamed Ahmed, widely known as “Bukhaari,” the State Minister for the Presidency. A former senator and the architect of Mohamud’s successful 2022 re-election campaign, Bukhaari has long been considered a trusted aide.

Once a supporter of former President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed “Farmaajo,” Bukhaari joined Mohamud’s camp in 2017. However, sources close to the Presidency suggest his influence has declined significantly recently, with Chief of Protocol Hinda Culusow increasingly assuming a central role in managing the president’s agenda.

No official announcement has been made regarding Bukhaari’s replacement.

Security leaders under fire

The reshuffle comes as Somalia’s armed forces struggle on the battlefield, particularly in the Middle Shabelle region, a stronghold of the Islamist militant group al-Shabaab. Army Chief General Odowaa Yusuf Rage is reportedly under pressure and could be dismissed next.

The future of the country’s intelligence chief, Abdullahi Mohamed Ali “Sanbaloolshe,” also remains uncertain. Sources indicate that President Mohamud is considering reinstating Mahad Mohamed Salad, who previously led the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) until his removal in August 2024.

The Ministry of Defense has seen three leaders in less than two months—a turnover reflecting the growing instability within Mohamud’s administration.

While previous defense ministers have been accused of mismanagement and misappropriation of public funds, the newly appointed minister, Fiqi, faces scrutiny over his lack of military background. Despite opposing Mohamud during his 2012–2017 presidency, Fiqi has since become one of his most trusted allies.

Analysts say his appointment underscores the president’s reliance on political loyalty over technical expertise at a time when the country is grappling with a resurgent insurgency.

The latest reshuffles also highlight the enduring role of clan dynamics in Somali politics. Fiqi and Dhaaye’s appointments are seen as efforts to secure continued support from the powerful Digil-Mirifle clan, whose influence is critical to the government’s parliamentary majority.

Meanwhile, Jibril Abdirashid—recently removed from the defense ministry—has been reassigned as the second deputy prime minister, a move interpreted as keeping the president’s loyalists within arm’s reach despite reshuffling their portfolios.

Mounting pressure on Mohamud

President Mohamud, who returned to power in May 2022 for a second, non-consecutive term, is facing escalating pressure to improve security, fight corruption, and deliver stalled reforms.

Opposition leaders and civil society groups have become increasingly vocal, citing persistent insecurity, a lack of transparency, and weak governance as reasons.

The ongoing reshuffle appears to be an attempt to re-energize the administration ahead of renewed military offensives against al-Shabaab and to regain political momentum ahead of the next parliamentary session.

However, political observers warn that the rapid turnover at key ministries risks undermining institutional stability and continuity, further complicating efforts to bring long-term security and governance to the fragile Horn of Africa nation.