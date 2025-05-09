US on track to set record for Somalia airstrikes in 2025

WASHINGTON, USA – The United States military has significantly increased its airstrikes in Somalia this year, targeting Islamic State-linked militants amid growing alarm over the group’s expansion and influx of foreign fighters, US Africa Command (AFRICOM) confirmed on Thursday.

Since January, AFRICOM has conducted 25 airstrikes in Somalia—primarily aimed at ISIS-Somalia fighters—putting the US on track to surpass the 63 airstrikes carried out in 2019, the highest annual total to date.

“Yes, we have seen an increase in airstrikes,” AFRICOM spokesperson Kelly Callahan said in a statement.

The escalation follows a January order by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that granted AFRICOM broader authority to authorize and execute strikes without requiring prior approval from Washington.

ISIS-Somalia expands

The most recent strike, carried out Sunday, targeted ISIS-Somalia fighters entrenched in the Golis Mountains of northeastern Somalia, a rugged region long used as a militant stronghold.

Callahan said ISIS-Somalia has tripled in size over the past 18 months, growing from 500 to around 1,500 fighters, nearly 60 percent of whom are believed to be foreign nationals.

“ISIS-Somalia, an affiliate of the global ISIS network, benefits from shared innovation, funding, tactics, and attack strategies with other branches of the Islamic State,” she said.

Security analysts say the group has strengthened its operational capabilities through cross-border alliances and the absorption of veteran fighters fleeing conflicts in Syria and Iraq.

While ISIS has grown in prominence, the US military continues to target al-Shabaab, al-Qaeda’s East Africa affiliate and Somalia’s most powerful militant group.

With an estimated 7,000 to 12,000 fighters, al-Shabaab controls large swathes of territory and frequently carries out deadly attacks in Somalia and neighboring Kenya.

AFRICOM’s operations include targeted airstrikes, intelligence sharing, and training of Somali security forces. “These new authorities have enabled us to strike more decisively,” AFRICOM commander Gen. Michael Langley told the US Senate in April.

Langley warned that al-Shabaab remains “a growing terrorist threat,” especially after reports emerged linking the group to Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who are active across the Red Sea.

“We are monitoring that development closely,” he said.

Implications in the Gulf of Aden

A potential alliance between al-Shabaab and the Houthis could provide Somali militants with access to advanced weapons and logistical networks, experts warn.

The Golis Mountains lie near the Gulf of Aden, a critical international shipping lane. A strengthened militant presence in the region could pose new threats to maritime security and regional trade routes.

AFRICOM said all airstrikes are coordinated with the Somali federal government. It did not confirm whether any US forces were involved in ground operations.

The US maintains a limited military footprint in Somalia. Former President Donald Trump ordered a withdrawal in 2021, but President Joe Biden authorized the redeployment of several hundred troops in 2022 to support counterterrorism missions.

Despite recent offensives, Somali forces continue to rely heavily on US and international assistance as African Union troops gradually withdraw under a UN-backed transition plan.

AFRICOM said it will continue supporting Somalia’s efforts to stabilize the country through targeted airstrikes, training programs, and strategic advisory roles.

“Both ISIS and al-Shabaab remain major threats to Somalia’s stability and the wider region,” said Callahan. “We remain committed to working with Somali partners to counter those threats effectively.”