United States issues highest-level travel warning for Somalia

Washington, D.C., — The U.S. State Department has issued a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory for Somalia, citing heightened threats including crime, terrorism, civil unrest, health risks, kidnapping, piracy, and the near-total absence of routine consular services.

The updated advisory warns that violent crime, including kidnapping and murder, is widespread throughout Somalia, with illegal roadblocks common across major routes. Terrorist groups continue to plan and carry out attacks targeting airports, seaports, government buildings, hotels, restaurants, shopping centers, and public gathering places, often with little or no warning. Attack methods may include car bombs, suicide bombers, armed assaults, and rocket attacks.

U.S. government personnel are confined to the secure perimeter of the Mogadishu International Airport complex, where the U.S. Embassy is located. Although the embassy remains operational with normal staffing, the ability to provide consular services to private U.S. citizens is extremely limited due to persistent security risks.

While some areas, such as the Somaliland region, have seen relatively fewer terrorist incidents, the advisory stresses that violence and attacks can occur anywhere in Somalia at any time. U.S. citizens are urged to monitor local media, keep travel documents current, and maintain independent evacuation plans that do not rely on U.S. government assistance.

The advisory also highlights Somalia’s significant public health challenges. Medical facilities, particularly outside major cities, are limited and fall far short of U.S. standards. Travelers are advised to bring an ample supply of medications, update vaccinations — including cholera, hepatitis A and B, rabies, polio boosters — and take malaria prophylaxis.

Piracy remains a serious threat off Somalia’s coast, particularly near Puntland, and kidnapping remains a widespread concern. Additionally, there are frequent reports of U.S. citizens being detained against their will at unregulated “rehabilitation” centers or having their passports confiscated by relatives, preventing them from leaving the country.

Due to threats to civil aviation from extremist activity, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has prohibited certain U.S. flights within and near Somali airspace.

The State Department strongly advises travelers to take comprehensive precautions, including drafting wills, designating a power of attorney, sharing critical documents with trusted contacts, enrolling in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), and developing detailed security and communication plans prior to any travel.

U.S. citizens are encouraged to review the Somalia Country Information Page and the latest security reports for more information.