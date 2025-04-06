Introduction

Somalia has long been a nation striving for peace, stability, and development amidst decades of conflict and insecurity. Among the greatest threats to the country’s progress is the extremist group Al-Shabaab, whose violent insurgency has destabilized regions, hindered development, and inflicted deep suffering on the Somali people. In this context, strong, visionary leadership is not merely desirable but essential.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, through his decisive policies and unwavering commitment to national security, has emerged as a pivotal figure in the fight against terrorism. His leadership represents a turning point in Somalia’s modern history, inspiring hope and resilience among its citizens. Many believe that his mission is far from complete.

Given the ongoing threat posed by Al-Shabaab and the need to sustain momentum toward lasting peace and progress, there is a compelling case for President Mohamud to remain in office. His continued leadership may be critical to fully neutralizing extremist threats and firmly setting Somalia on the path to peace, unity, and sustainable development.

A Unique and courageous Leader

Since taking office, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has distinguished himself through bold and necessary actions in confronting Al-Shabaab. His administration has engaged the extremist group on both military and ideological fronts, working closely with the Somali National Army, local communities, and international partners.

Unlike some of his predecessors, President Mohamud has not shied away from acknowledging the depth of the challenge. Instead, he has mobilized national will and resources to address it head-on—often at significant political and personal risk. Under his leadership, considerable territories have been reclaimed from Al-Shabaab, the group’s operational capacity has been weakened, and the morale of both Somali forces and the general population has been strengthened.

A crucial moment in Somalia’s journey

Somalia stands at a critical crossroads. While the progress achieved in recent years is promising, it remains fragile. Al-Shabaab, though weakened, continues to carry out attacks, exploit clan divisions, and undermine state authority.

At such a pivotal time, a premature change in leadership could jeopardize the gains made and embolden insurgent elements. Continuity in leadership—particularly one that has demonstrated effectiveness in counterterrorism and state-building—is vital. President Mohamud brings the experience, vision, and national credibility needed to guide Somalia through this precarious phase.

The case for a strategic transition

While democratic transitions are fundamental to long-term governance, Somalia’s circumstances require a pragmatic approach. A hasty election or leadership change could trigger political instability, divert attention from the fight against Al-Shabaab, and create openings for hostile actors.

Proposing President Mohamud remain in office until Al-Shabaab is decisively defeated and national institutions are firmly established is not a rejection of democracy—it is a strategic pause to safeguard it. Once security and institutional functionality are secured, Somalia can resume a fully participatory political process to determine its leadership.

Development and nation-building

Security is only one pillar of Somalia’s recovery. President Mohamud has also prioritized development, reconciliation, and institutional reform. His government has worked to restore public services, strengthen federal institutions, and promote national unity.

These efforts require time to take root. Development in a post-conflict nation is a long-term endeavor. Continued stable leadership will allow the president to complete key initiatives, implement lasting reforms, and ensure that development is inclusive, resilient, and sustainable.

The will of the people

Ultimately, any extension of leadership must be grounded in the will of the Somali people. If a clear majority supports President Mohamud’s continued leadership until national security is achieved, constitutional mechanisms—such as parliamentary consensus or a transitional mandate—can be established to reflect that will.

What matters most is that any such decision remains transparent, inclusive, and aligned with Somalia’s long-term interests. It must be seen not as a power grab but as a national imperative shaped by the realities on the ground.

Conclusion

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has emerged as one of the most transformative leaders in Somalia’s modern history. His unwavering stance against Al-Shabaab, commitment to national unity, and vision for development have earned him widespread support at home and respect abroad.

In these uncertain times, Somalia needs continuity, resolve, and leadership clarity. For these reasons, supporting the continuation of President Mohamud’s leadership until Al-Shabaab is defeated and Somalia is firmly on the path to recovery is both logical and responsible. Only then should the question of political transition be revisited—by a united, secure Somali nation ready to shape its democratic future.

Writer: Abdi Hilowle (coowle)

Lecturer: University of Business and Technology

acowle1@gmail.com

Tell: 966535478740

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official stance of Caasimada Online or its members.