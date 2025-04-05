Somalia: World urges broader scope for national dialogue

Mogadishu, Somalia – The international community is intensifying pressure on the Federal Government of Somalia to ensure its recently announced national consultation, led by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, becomes a genuinely inclusive platform for all influential political stakeholders, sources in Mogadishu told Caasimada Online on Saturday.

Diplomats based in the heavily fortified Halane area of the capital have called for the dialogue to extend beyond the government’s primary focus on combating the Al-Shabaab insurgency.

They stressed that critical political issues, including disputes over constitutional amendments and the electoral framework, are essential for lasting stability.

“There is a clear need for an open and comprehensive dialogue that leads to broad political consensus and sustainable peace in Somalia,” a diplomatic source familiar with the discussions told AFP anonymously.

Concerns over limited scope

President Mohamud announced the national consultation earlier this week, stating it would involve political leaders and various segments of society to forge a unified vision against terrorism. The initiative received initial support from opposition groups and civil society organizations.

However, sources within Villa Somalia, the presidential palace, indicate that the planned agenda for the consultation mainly concerns security matters.

This has prompted unease within the international community and among some domestic political actors who fear crucial political grievances could be overlooked.

Further raising concerns is the apparent non-inclusion of Puntland and Jubbaland, two significant Federal Member States that have historically experienced strained relations with the central government regarding power and resource sharing.

These regions have not yet been part of the consultation process, leading to calls for their immediate involvement to guarantee the dialogue’s legitimacy and effectiveness. A recent report by the International Crisis Group highlights the complexities of Somalia’s federalism and the need for inclusive political processes.

President holds talks with regional leaders

President Mohamud held a consultative meeting in Mogadishu on Friday with the presidents of South West, Hirshabelle, and Galmudug states. According to sources close to the presidency, discussions centered on intensifying operations against terrorist groups.

This meeting follows President Mohamud’s recent one-day trip to Turkey, a nation increasingly playing a notable role in Somalia’s development and security sectors.

International partners are underscoring the urgency of establishing an inclusive electoral process that reflects Somalia’s intricate political landscape. They also emphasized the need for strong cooperation between the Federal Government and Federal Member States to safeguard national unity and prevent conflicts that could undermine peace efforts.

Somalia has faced decades of political instability and conflict. Disagreements over authority and resources have often marked the relationship between the central government and the Federal Member States.

The ongoing constitutional review and preparations for future elections represent critical junctures requiring broad political consensus to ensure a stable and democratic future for the nation. Reuters reported in March on the pressures facing President Mohamud to foster unity ahead of potential elections.

Diplomats in Halane, a secure compound hosting numerous international missions, are closely monitoring the situation. They advocate for a dialogue that tackles the underlying causes of instability in Somalia, not merely its symptoms.

They believe that a limited focus on counterterrorism, without addressing fundamental political issues, risks providing only a temporary solution and could lead to future tensions and conflicts.