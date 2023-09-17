Army and citizens team up, oust terrorists in Galgadud

Mogadishu (Caasimada Online) – In a decisive blow against al-Shabab terrorists, Somali forces, bolstered by local heroes, reclaimed the villages of Sargo and Qodqod in Galgadud on Saturday.

The Information Ministry announced that at least 30 al-Shabab militants were neutralized during the operation.

The Somali National Army (SNA) achieved more than territorial gains. They destroyed four al-Shaaab vehicles and took possession of a stockpile of weapons.

Reinforcing its stance, the government emphasized its determination to defend its people and act against those posing threats.

Acknowledging the support of the locals, the Defense Ministry remarked, “We appreciate the citizens who took a stand. Together, we continue to confront al-Shabab.”

Recent incidents in perspective

This development follows a series of violent episodes. A day before this action, a suicide attack by al-Shabab targeted the Galmudug state president, resulting in the deaths of two soldiers and injuries to two members of Somalia’s Federal Parliament.

Earlier in the week, a bomb attack claimed the life of Mohamed Mohamud, a Galmudug state parliament member.

Somalia has been facing security challenges for years, with major threats stemming from al-Shabab and the Daesh/ISIS factions.

The battle with al-Shabab has persisted since 2007, with the militant group at odds with the Somali government and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), which has received the endorsement of both the African Union and the United Nations Security Council.

After securing a second term, their activities saw an uptick after Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud announced intensified measures against them.