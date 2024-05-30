Mogadishu (Caasimada Online) – Ethiopia’s recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the breakaway region of Somaliland to establish a naval base is a calculated maneuver aimed at destabilizing the region under the guise of bolstering maritime security. This move, championed by the leader of Somaliland, purports to address the threats posed by Somali piracy and Yemen’s Houthi militants in the Gulf of Aden. However, this rationale fails to hold water and appears more as an opportunistic exploitation of regional security concerns.

Firstly, it is essential to scrutinize the legality of this MoU. Somaliland, despite its self-declared independence, remains internationally recognized as a part of Somalia. Thus, any agreements entered into by Somaliland without the consent of the Federal Government of Somalia are inherently illegitimate. Ethiopia’s engagement with Somaliland in this capacity not only contravenes international law but also undermines Somalia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The Ethiopian naval base is presented as a strategic asset to combat piracy and militant activities. While these are legitimate security concerns, Ethiopia’s motivations warrant closer examination. Historically, Ethiopia has sought to expand its influence over the Horn of Africa, often at the expense of Somalia’s stability. The establishment of a naval base in Somaliland would effectively extend Ethiopian military reach into a critical maritime corridor, giving Addis Ababa a significant geopolitical advantage.

Moreover, the timing of this agreement is highly suspect. Somalia is on the cusp of securing a seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), a position that would significantly enhance its influence on international security matters, including maritime safety. By creating a narrative around piracy concerns, Ethiopia could be attempting to pre-emptively undermine Somalia’s bid for the UNSC seat, casting doubt on Somalia’s ability to manage its own security affairs.

It is also worth noting the role of external actors, particularly the United Kingdom, in this equation. The UK’s backing of Ethiopia’s naval aspirations can be interpreted as a strategic alignment to curb Somali influence in international forums. This support, coinciding with Somalia’s potential elevation to the UNSC, suggests a broader geopolitical strategy aimed at reconfiguring power dynamics in the region to favor certain interests.

Ethiopia’s pursuit of a naval base in Somaliland, under the pretext of addressing piracy and militant threats, appears to be a strategic ploy to assert regional dominance and disrupt Somalia’s ascent on the global stage. It is imperative that the international community recognizes the illegitimacy of the MoU and supports Somalia’s sovereignty and its rightful position within the UNSC. Ensuring maritime security in the Gulf of Aden should be a collaborative effort led by the legitimate government of Somalia, rather than a unilateral endeavor driven by extraterritorial ambitions.

The main purpose of this is to create piracy concerns. Undoubtedly, the UK is supporting this initiative before Somalia secures a seat on the UNSC.

