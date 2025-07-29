Saudi urges global support for Somalia amid tensions

Doha (Caasimada Online) – Saudi Arabia on Monday urged the international community to bolster support for Somalia’s security and development, praising Mogadishu’s recent diplomatic efforts to ease the severe tensions with its neighbouring country, Ethiopia.

Speaking at a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group for Somalia in Doha, Qatar, Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Elkhereiji stressed the need for collective action to help the Horn of Africa nation confront extremist violence and build a stable future.

“The Kingdom continues to provide relief and humanitarian aid through KSrelief,” Elkhereiji said, referencing the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre. He affirmed a commitment to “advancing relief and development efforts that promote stability and reduce human suffering.”

The high-level meeting focused on mobilizing resources for a country grappling with a persistent Islamist insurgency, political fragility, and the complex geopolitical dynamics of the Horn of Africa.

Praise for Ethiopia dialogue

A key focus of the Saudi statement was the recent Turkish-hosted reconciliation talks between Somalia and Ethiopia. Elkhereiji reiterated the Kingdom’s support for the dialogue, calling it “a first step toward peace between the two nations.”

He said the agreement to talk “reflects a genuine desire to overcome tensions and build a future of security, stability, and joint development.”

Relations between Mogadishu and Addis Ababa plunged into crisis in January 2024 after Ethiopia signed a controversial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Somaliland, a breakaway region of Somalia that is not internationally recognized.

The deal offered Ethiopia a 50-year lease on a naval port in exchange for steps that could lead to the formal recognition of Somaliland’s sovereignty, a move Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud labelled an act of “annexation.”

The subsequent diplomatic fallout threatened to destabilize the already volatile region before Türkiye helped broker initial talks to de-escalate the situation.

While commending diplomatic progress, Elkhereiji issued a strong condemnation of violence aimed at undermining Somalia’s stability.

“He emphasized the need for collective efforts to combat extremism, which threatens state security, peaceful coexistence, and sustainable development,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

His comments came as the Somali federal government, supported by African Union forces (ATMIS) and local militias, continues a long and difficult offensive against Al-Shabaab.

The Al-Qaeda-affiliated extremist group controls large swathes of rural southern and central Somalia. It frequently carries out attacks against government, civilian, and military targets in its bid to topple the Western-backed government in Mogadishu.

Elkhereiji called for a unified front to counter the group, which remains the most significant security challenge to both Somalia and the wider region.

Call for development and aid

The Saudi deputy minister emphasized the importance of long-term economic solutions in stabilizing Somalia. He urged international partners to back “infrastructure and long-term production projects aligned with Somali government priorities.”

This includes, he noted, the responsible development of Somalia’s newly discovered natural resources. The country is believed to have significant untapped oil and gas reserves, which could transform its economy but also pose challenges related to governance and equitable resource sharing.

Saudi Arabia has been a long-standing provider of humanitarian assistance to Somalia, addressing crises from drought to conflict displacement through its aid arm, KSrelief.

In a sign of the country’s gradual return to the international stage, Elkhereiji praised Somalia for securing a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2025–2026 term.

He described the successful June 2024 election as a “major diplomatic milestone that reflects growing international confidence in Somalia’s role in promoting global peace and security.”

It marks the first time in over 50 years that Somalia sits on the UN’s most powerful body, a significant achievement for a state that was considered “failed” for much of the past three decades.

The position will give Mogadishu a direct voice in addressing global peace and security challenges, including those in its volatile region.