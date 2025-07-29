Somalia to revive national airline after 34-tear hiatus

Mogadishu (Caasimada Online) – Somalia’s government announced on Monday the purchase of two Airbus A320 aircraft to relaunch its national carrier, Somali Airlines, more than three decades after the airline ceased operations with the country’s descent into civil war.

The move marks a significant step in the Horn of Africa nation’s efforts to rebuild its state institutions and normalize its economy after years of conflict. Officials stated the revived airline is expected to begin flights within two months.

The purchase agreement was formalized at the office of Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre in Mogadishu, signaling high-level government commitment to the project.

“Today, we finalized a purchase agreement with Lima Holding Group for two Airbus A320 aircraft,” said Mohamed Farah Nuuh, the Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation, in a statement to the press. “These planes will be operational within two months.”

The revival of Somali Airlines, once a prominent symbol of national pride with its white and blue livery, is seen as a milestone for a country still grappling with security challenges and focused on a path of recovery.

A symbol of national recovery

Founded in 1964, Somali Airlines, affectionately known as the “White Star,” grew to connect Mogadishu with major destinations across Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, including Rome and Frankfurt. Its fleet once included modern Boeing 707 and 720 aircraft.

However, the airline, like most of Somalia’s national institutions, collapsed with the overthrow of President Siad Barre’s government in 1991, which plunged the country into a prolonged civil war. Its aircraft were left grounded or were lost, and its international routes were abandoned.

For the past 34 years, Somalia’s airspace has been served exclusively by private domestic carriers and foreign international airlines. The country regained complete control of its airspace in 2017, nearly three decades after the United Nations had managed it from a control center in neighboring Kenya.

The acquisition of the two Airbus jets is the first phase of a broader, more ambitious strategy to re-establish a competitive national airline. Minister Nuuh emphasized that this was just the beginning of a gradual expansion.

“The government decides that this is a starting point. We will acquire aircraft in batches,” the minister explained. “These two planes will be followed by another two or three. We want Somali Airlines to be able to compete with international services in a short period.”

The Airbus A320 is a modern, short-to-medium-haul passenger jet widely used by airlines worldwide, indicating that the government aims to meet current international aviation standards from the outset.

The purchase was made from Lima Holding Group, a company involved in aircraft leasing, chartering, and sales.

A government focused on rebuilding

The relaunch of the national airline aligns with the broader agenda of the government led by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, which has prioritized economic development and state-building alongside its ongoing security operations against the al-Shabaab extremist group.

Re-establishing a national carrier is expected to boost the economy by improving connectivity, facilitating trade, and potentially lowering airfare costs in a market currently dominated by a few private players. It also holds deep symbolic value for many Somalis, representing a return to normalcy and a restoration of national sovereignty.

While the government’s announcement has been met with optimism, the new airline will face significant challenges, including stiff competition from established regional carriers, the high cost of aviation fuel, and the need to build a robust operational and safety infrastructure from scratch.

Nevertheless, the sight of a Somali Airlines plane on an international tarmac would be a powerful testament to the nation’s resilience and its long journey toward peace and stability.