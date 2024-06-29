Somalia pays tribute to statesman who dedicated his life to nation-building

Mogadishu (Caasimada Online) – Somalia solemnly commemorated the passing of Mohamed Sheikh Osman (Jawari), former Speaker of the Somali Parliament, with a state funeral held today in Mogadishu. Jawari passed away unexpectedly at his residence in the capital yesterday.

The funeral proceedings, conducted with utmost protocol, began with a national farewell at the Dhagah Tuur statue. Subsequently, funeral prayers were held at the principal mosque of the Isbahaysiga, attended by dignitaries including the President, the Speaker of the Lower House, the Prime Minister, the Governor of Benadir Region, government ministers, members of both houses of Parliament, and other prominent figures who esteemed Jawari.

In his tribute, the President lauded Jawari’s pivotal role in advancing state development, national progress, and the establishment of governmental institutions in Somalia. He acknowledged Jawari’s extensive service to the nation across various leadership roles and his profound contributions to rebuilding the government.

The President extended heartfelt condolences to Jawari’s family, many of whom were present, offering prayers for solace and fortitude during their time of grief and praying for Jawari’s eternal rest in Jannatul Firdowsa, the highest abode in paradise.

Following the ceremony, Jawari was laid to rest at the Sheikh Ali Sufi cemetery, with the funeral attended by government officials, relatives, and numerous mourners.

Born in Afgooye in 1945 and raised in the Bur-Hakaba district of the Bay region, Jawari dedicated a significant portion of his life to the development of Somalia’s government. He pursued legal studies at the Somali National University in the 1970s and assumed the role of Speaker of the Parliament of Somalia in 2012, marking the first parliamentary election in over four decades. He later served as Speaker of the House of the People until his resignation under pressure from the administration of President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo.

More recently, Jawari contributed to a committee appointed by President Hassan Sheikh tasked with safeguarding Somalia’s independence and territorial integrity following a controversial maritime MoU between Somaliland, the breakaway region of Somalia, and the neighboring country, Ethiopia.

May Mohamed Sheikh Osman (Jawari), a stalwart leader who devoted his life to the betterment of Somalia, rest in peace.

By: Abubakar Mohamed Ali