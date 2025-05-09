MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somalia and the United States have relaunched their security cooperation following the appointment of Ahmed Moalim Fiqi as Somalia’s new Minister of Defence, signaling a fresh chapter in bilateral ties strained by past concerns over accountability and effectiveness.

Fiqi, a seasoned diplomat and former intelligence chief, was appointed by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as part of a broader effort to restore U.S. confidence in Somalia’s security institutions. His appointment follows Washington’s growing frustration with the previous minister and a suspension of key military aid over transparency issues.

U.S. officials viewed the move as a clear signal from Villa Somalia to repair a fraying alliance and address long-standing grievances around the misuse of security assistance.

Swift diplomatic engagement

Within hours of taking office, Minister Fiqi met with U.S. Ambassador to Somalia Richard H. Riley in Mogadishu. Riley reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to working with the new leadership and confirmed that previously frozen military programs would resume.

The two sides discussed reactivating joint training programs and strategic support for the Somali National Army (SNA), which aims to strengthen frontline capabilities against insurgent threats.

That diplomatic outreach was quickly followed by a visit from U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) chief General Michael Langley, who met President Mohamud at the fortified Xalane base. Langley conveyed Washington’s full support and stressed the importance of reenergizing the security partnership.

“The United States stands ready to support Somalia’s defense sector under its new leadership,” Langley said, in what was interpreted as a personal endorsement of Fiqi’s appointment and a vote of confidence in the government’s reform agenda.

The U.S. had scaled back aid amid concerns over poor oversight and corruption within Somalia’s defense ministry in recent years. Training, equipment, and operational support were frozen or rerouted, hampering efforts to counter Al-Shabaab and ISIS-linked militants.

The return of General Odawaa Yusuf Raage as army chief—alongside Fiqi’s appointment—has helped reassure international partners of Somalia’s intention to implement reforms. Sources within the defense ministry say congratulatory messages and pledges of renewed cooperation have poured in from key allies, including the U.S.

New focus: Countering extremism

American officials have proposed a forward-looking counterterrorism agenda centered on direct military operations, strategic messaging, and grassroots resilience. Plans include boosting Somali-led offensives against extremist groups and launching a “media war” to undermine jihadist propaganda.

According to sources familiar with the discussions, the U.S. sees Fiqi and General Odawaa as credible partners who can ensure proper use of military aid and prioritize soldier welfare, both of which are critical to operational success.

At home, the appointments are viewed as a shift toward transparency and accountability. Neither Fiqi nor Odawaa has faced credible allegations of corruption, a factor that observers say has helped restore morale within the military and raised public confidence in Somalia’s defense strategy.

Internationally, the shake-up is seen as a diplomatic overture. Analysts say Mogadishu is keen to reestablish credibility with global donors and secure the foreign support needed to stabilize the country.

After years of faltering progress and fractured partnerships, the developments mark a potential turning point in Somalia’s security trajectory. For the U.S., the moves offer an opportunity to re-engage with a key Horn of Africa ally in its fight against terrorism.

With a strengthened leadership team in place and Washington once again at the table, Somalia now has a rare window to consolidate military gains and push forward with long-stalled reforms.